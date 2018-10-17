eVestment Launches Market Lens to Arm Asset Managers with Next Level Insights to Win More Institutional Investment Mandates

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional asset managers looking for the next level of insights in their pursuit of institutional investment mandates can now turn to Market Lens from eVestment, a global leader in institutional investor data and analytics .



Market Lens offers a robust feature set including a comprehensive mandate database; investor, consultant and manager profiles; and more than 35,000 documents, audio recordings and videos. These assets include manager presentations, consultant recommendations and research. The new solution also features customized email alerts, saved searches and export capabilities for easy integration into client workflows.

The underlying public fund documents allow Market Lens to feature unique investment insights, including product ratings, target asset allocation, actual negotiated fees paid and, leveraging eVestment relationships with institutional investment consultants, undisclosed consultant search data.

“In their efforts to win and retain institutional assets, investment managers seek timely and accurate intelligence on potential mandates and insight into the relationships and activities among the three critical pillars of the institutional marketplace: the investors, the consultants and competing managers,” said eVestment global head of sales Jerrod Stoller. “The insights offered by Market Lens are critical so that managers know where and when to look for opportunities, what’s important to investors and those that advise them, and how to best compete. Market Lens ensures managers pursue the best opportunities and stay ahead of their competition.”

“Competing research services provide components of the intelligence offered by Market Lens, but none offer the complete picture of the institutional investment landscape,” said Debra Gregory, Market Lens product leader. “Because of this, managers subscribe to multiple solutions – wire services, profile libraries and key professional databases – to try and piece it all together on their own. This is hard to do at scale. Market Lens streamlines these efforts and brings a new level of efficiency to institutional investment distribution.”

About eVestment

eVestment, a Nasdaq company, provides a flexible suite of easy-to-use, cloud-based solutions to help the institutional investing community identify and capitalize on global investment trends, better select and monitor investment managers and more successfully enable asset managers to market their strategies worldwide. eVestment’s mission is to help make smart money smarter.