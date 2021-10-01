Expo Dubai, Severino: Two LUISS installations to unite tradition and innovation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "We, as LUISS, are present" at Expo Dubai "and we are proud. We are presenting a project that brings together tradition and innovation, as is typical of Italy and our projects. We have two installations. One is called 'Music and Management’, with ‘Leadership' as its subtitle. Here, the Santa Cecilia Orchestra, founded in 1585, is broadcast by a revolutionary means: an interactive screen on which the spectator, the visitor, can conduct the orchestra with a digital baton. Maestro Pappano teaches us how. We know that conducting an orchestra and directing a company go hand in hand because conducting an orchestra means bringing together, creating harmony between many soloists, and the same thing happens in a company, by creating teams, task forces that can work together." These were the words of Paola Severino, former Minister of Justice and Vice President of LUISS Guido Carli University in Rome, speaking at the Italian Pavilion at Expo Dubai. "In addition, to allow us to be here every day, even though we are far away, we have created holograms with which we will be here as if physically present, presenting our programmes, our masters and our LUISS Academy, another Italian pride: three gold medals at the Olympics, and a silver medal at the Olympics, and a player who won the European Football Championships with our Italian team. I would say this is a beautiful image of culture, economic recovery, and of the well-being to which we all aspire,” she added. Expo Dubai "is a great signal of economic and cultural recovery. Culture drives the economy and vice versa. It seems to me that today, in Dubai, you can breathe in this feeling of being sustainable and wanting to be on the move again."

