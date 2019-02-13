Favored Tech Introduces Revolutionary Protective Coating Solution for the Latest Generation of Flexible Screens

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Favored Tech, a leading provider for the next generation of multi-functional Nano protection technology for an ever-growing world of electronic devices, today introduced its ground-breaking solution, Flexible Diamond Coating, which provides a protective coating for the latest generation of flexible screens, mobile device screens, 3D glasses, plastic covers, housing and wearable device screens. Favored Tech will be exhibiting this state-of-the-art solution at Mobile World Congress, Feb. 25 - 28, Barcelona Spain, Booth No. CS122, at the Congress Square Convention Center.



“Flexible display technology has finally come into its own by offering lightweight, flexible, brighter screen options that use less power,” said James Zong, Founder, CEO and President, Favored Tech. “By leveraging fullerene technology, our solution provides manufacturers with a coating that significantly increases the hardness of all types of screens including flex screens, making them substantially more durable and extending their use.”

Electronic displays that fold, roll and bend have arrived after years of development and with them, a number of challenges still exist including being prone to scratching and decreased durability. The screen remains the number one component that gets damaged on electronic devices and flex screens have already been shown to have even higher damage rates. Favored Tech’s patent-pending coating solution provides a seamless, hard coating that enhances shock resistance yet does not adversely impact the screen’s flexibility. Very importantly, the transparency and color of the glass remains unaffected. Finally, the new process can be used alone or in concert with other Favored Tech coating solutions to provide all the protection devices require.

The Company designs and manufactures all the equipment needed for mass production with a process that uses rapid coating cycles of just 30 minutes.

About Favored Tech

Founded in Wuxi, China in 2016 and launched in the United States at CES19, Favored Tech delivers the industry’s most advanced level of coating solution for water protection (IPX2-IPX8), humidity protection, anti-corrosion, liquid repellent, mold and sweat protection with negligible impact on conductivity, heat dissipation, and signal transmission. The Company has more than 40 patents issued and is the recipient of Huawei Award’s Y2018 Excellent Quality Apparatus and Equipment Supplier. The Company is headquartered in Wuxi, China with offices in Shenzhen, China and Cupertino, California. www.favoredtech.com .



