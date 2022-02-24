FCB Promotes Bella Patel to Global Chief Talent Officer & Mark Jungwirth to Global Chief Financial Officer

Promotions Follow Planned Succession Moves in Global Leadership

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FCB today announced the promotions of Bella Patel to Global Chief Talent Officer and Mark Jungwirth to Global Chief Financial Officer. Patel and Jungwirth have both been with the agency in North America for more than a decade and take on their roles as part of the agency’s succession plan that saw former Global Chief Talent Officer Cindy Augustine move to McCann Worldgroup and Global CFO Carmine Battista move to a new role within IPG that will be announced soon. Both Patel and Jungwirth will report directly to recently announced Global Chair and Global Chief Creative Officer Susan Credle and Global CEO Tyler Turnbull.



Patel joined FCB in 2006 and has led the Human Resources practice since 2011. Under her leadership as Chief Talent Officer, FCB Chicago has attracted and fostered top talent that has helped fuel its recent business and creative resurgence. In the last year alone, the agency welcomed over 280 new faces with its most diverse new-hire class ever and raised its inclusion focus to have a greater impact on the culture of FCB’s largest and founding office. Prior to joining FCB, Patel worked as part of the human resources team at Raytheon Polar Services Company’s Antarctic program, as well as at Hyatt Hotels. As FCB’s Global Chief Talent Officer, Patel will partner with talent leads across the network’s offices to further fuel the agency’s culture of inclusion and its “talent above all else” approach to recruitment and retention.

“At FCB, we believe our creative product is fueled by diversity, data and technology. As Global Chief Talent Officer, Bella will continue to make sure we honor that belief. Having led talent initiatives in our largest office for the last decade, Bella is well prepared to take on this important role. I cannot wait to see her impact as we look to attract and retain new generations of FCB talent with diverse and inspiring perspectives,” said Credle.

Commenting on her appointment, Patel shared, “As a talent champion and believer that inclusivity drives greater creativity, I’ve always thrived on building diverse teams that are passionate about our industry. I’m looking forward to stepping into this global role to partner with transformational leaders like Susan and Tyler who believe talent is one of our greatest assets.”

Joining Patel on FCB’s Global Leadership Team is Mark Jungwirth, who, after two years serving as the agency’s North America CFO, moves into the Global CFO role. Jungwirth joined FCB in 2010 to lead the agency’s finances and operations in Chicago, where he quickly rose to become its Chief Financial and Technology Officer. He has been a driving force in the reorganization and operational impact of the FCB network and has influenced the network’s corporate strategy and resource investment as an operational lead, overseeing IT, project management and office services, initially for Chicago and then for all operations across North America. Prior to his 11 years with FCB, Mark earned his CPA with Ernst & Young before joining IPG and spending 13 years working at agencies across the company including Campbell-Ewald and McCann Worldgroup. In his new global role, Jungwirth expands his partnership with all offices across FCB to continue to help drive new growth and operational efficiency and excellence for the network.

“Mark is an incredibly talented person and leader who gets the value of creativity and the growth it drives for our clients and for our business. He is a true strategic partner who has helped ensure our business operations are run in a way that serves the creative product and has found new ways to monetize the value that product and our people deliver for clients. I know he will do the same for our global network,” commented Turnbull.

“In my time with FCB, I’ve been on the front lines of proving that creativity is an economic multiplier. I could not be more excited to do the same for us at the global level. I’m looking forward to working closely with Susan, Tyler and our offices across FCB to further hone our focus on growth, efficiency and investment to help us better unleash creativity and drive measurable results for our clients,” said Jungwirth.

Patel and Jungwirth have already been working closely with their teams and predecessors to ensure a smooth and efficient transition as their new remits began in Q1 of this year.

These promotions come on the heels of FCB underscoring its commitment to creativity through top succession moves announced earlier this month. Susan Credle expanded her remit as Global CCO to include Global Chair and Tyler Turnbull stepped into the Global CEO role. Named Cannes Lions 2020/2021 Global Creative Network of the Year, FCB has experienced incredible momentum that has helped it become one of the most successful and awarded creative networks in the world.

