Fertin Pharma Acquires Tab Labs - Provides the Combined Group a Unique CDMO Position in the North American Dietary Supplement Market

VEJLE, Denmark, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fertin Pharma A/S (“Fertin Pharma”) has signed and closed the acquisition of Tab Labs Inc. (“Tab Labs”), a leader in compressed gum and mints / lozenges and one of the largest contracts tableting companies in North America servicing customers within Nutraceuticals as well as Confectionery.



Headquartered in Vejle, Denmark, Fertin Pharma is the leading independent B2B developer and manufacturer of medical chewing gum, primarily within Nicotine Replacement Therapy (“NRT”), a pharmaceutical product used for withdrawal management in the process of tobacco cessation. Furthermore, Fertin Pharma has a wide portfolio of other medicated chewing gum products as well as Nutraceutical products. In recent years the company’s unparalleled expertise within chewing gum has been further expanded with a range of lozenges and products based on the innovative Zapliq® platform1.

Tablabs will serve as an important bridgehead for Fertin Pharma in the large North American market for dietary supplement products delivered through innovative and convenient systems such as chewing gum, mints, lozenges and Zapliq®. Based in Vancouver, Canada, Tab Labs will also provide MedCan Pharma A/S, an affiliate of Fertin Pharma, with an interesting opportunity to serve the Canadian market with edible types of Cannabinoid containing products. A market that is expected to be liberalised within the next 12 months and is estimated to be a market reaching a value of more than a billion dollars in 2023.

If you want to learn more about Fertin Pharma and explore opportunities for collaboration, please visit www.fertin.com .

1 Zapliq® is an innovative, patented delivery system invented by Fertin Pharma. Zapliq® is unique in its ability to transform from a solid dose format into a liquid in seconds. Zapliq® allows for high convenience, potentially faster on-set of action and interesting taste masking capabilities. Zapliq® can be used as a delivery system for both Rx, OTC and Nutraceutical products.





