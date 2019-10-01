Financial Planning Standards Board Celebrates World Financial Planning Day as Part of IOSCO's World Investor Week

Denver, Colorado, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB) and the global community of professional financial planning bodies representing over 181,000 CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals worldwide unite on Wednesday, 2 October, to celebrate the third annual World Financial Planning Day (#WFPD).The FPSB network is partnering with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) to promote financial literacy and capability through World Financial Planning Day (#WFPD) 2019, which is taking place during IOSCO’s World Investor Week (#WIW), a global campaign designed to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and protection.“FPSB launched World Financial Planning Day in 2017 in partnership with IOSCO to help the public put investment decisions in the context of other financial and life goals,” said FPSB CEO Noel Maye. “FPSB and the global community of CFP® professionals are pleased to join IOSCO and securities regulators around the world for the third year in empowering more consumers to take control of their finances and their futures.”“We are proud of events like World Investor Week and World Financial Planning Day that highlight the value of investor education and the work being done by securities regulators and others to increase investor financial literacy,” said José Alexandre Vasco, Chair of IOSCO’s Committee on Retail Investors. “By recognizing financial planning as a global citizenship skill, World Financial Planning Day has the potential to help millions improve their futures and financial wellbeing through savings and investments.”As part of WFPD, FPSB and the global financial planning community spanning 27 countries and territories will provide programs and events to promote consumer awareness and understanding of the value of financial planning, covering topics such as debt management, financial emergency preparation, home ownership, saving, investment planning and retirement. Some of the FPSB network’s activities include:Australia: A fun quiz on the FPA Australia Money & Life website asking Australians 'What kind of traveler are you?' and publishing articles about how older Australians can incorporate travel in their retirement plan to highlight the benefits of financial planning to help Australians budget for goals such as travel.Austria: Country-wide pro bono consultations and orientation discussions with CFP professionals, facilitated by Österreichischer Verband Financial Planners.Brazil: Free public lectures and financial clinics by CFP professionals, hosted by Planejar – Associação Brasileira de Planejadores Financeiros and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil.Chinese Taipei: A two-day ‘World Investor Week Joint Forum’ and concurrent consumer film competition, hosted in part by Financial Planning Association of Taiwan.Germany: Consumer-facing articles from FPSB Deutschland covering a range of financial topics, supported by a media outreach and promotion campaign.Republic of Korea: A ‘2019 Household Financial Health Checkup’ campaign hosted by FPSB Korea, in which consumers are encouraged to assess their household’s financial situation through expert lectures, customized consultations and education sessions.Thailand: Online videos and webinars covering financial planning and investment topics across Thai Financial Planners Association’s social media channels.United Kingdom: The Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment’s Financial Planning Week, which follows WFPD, during which consumers can participate in virtual Q&A sessions, complimentary consultations and local lectures provided by financial planners.FPSB also hosted a video contest to encourage consumers to share what living well means to them (the results of which will announced at FPSB’s Global Meeting in Zurich later this month), and, in support of the global regulatory community’s efforts to protect vulnerable consumers, shared on the WFPD microsite a number of resources from across the network that relate to seniors accessing financial advice and services.Consumers are encouraged refer to their local FPSB Affiliate organization to learn more about the WFPD activities taking place in their area. Contact details for all FPSB Affiliates, as well as general news and information about the global campaign, can be found on the WFPD microsite. Interested parties can also follow FPSB’s Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn accounts, as well as the campaign hashtags, #PlanWell2LiveWell and #WFPD.ABOUT FPSBFPSB manages, develops and operates certification, education and related programs to benefit the global community by establishing, upholding and promoting worldwide professional standards in financial planning. FPSB demonstrates its commitment to excellence with the marks of professional distinction – CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and CFP Logo Mark – which it owns outside the United States. FPSB and the FPSB global network administer CFP and other certification programs in the following 27 territories: Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, People's Republic of China, Peru, Republic of Korea, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. At the end of 2018, there were 181,360 CFP professionals worldwide. For more, visit fpsb.org. MEDIA CONTACTLiz JarrellFPSB Senior Manager of Communications+1-720-407-1901ljarrell@fpsb.org### CFP Certification Global excellence in financial planningTMAttachmentPlanWellToLiveWell_BannerLiz Jarrell

