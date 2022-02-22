Follow Live Today: CNH Industrial Capital Markets Day

The Company will present its updated 2024 Strategic Business Plan, hostingan in-person and virtual event with presentations starting at 12 noon EST / 6:00 p.m. CET.Follow the full event live at: capitalmarketsday.cnhindustrial.com

London, February 22, 2022

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) will host its Capital Markets Day today at The Fillmore Theater in Miami Beach, Florida, USA.

Presentations will commence at 12 noon EST / 6:00 p.m. CET and proceed as follows:

Opening Remarks

CorporateStrategy Roadmap



Scott W. Wine, Chief Executive Officer Precision Technology



Parag Garg, Chief Digital Officer Agriculture

Segment



Derek Neilson, President Agriculture ConstructionSegment



Stefano Pampalone, President Construction Electrification &

Alternative Fuels



Selin Tur, Vice President Advanced

Technologies and Innovations Sustainability Kelly Manley, Chief Diversity & Inclusion,

Sustainability and Transformation Officer



Financial Plan Oddone Incisa, Chief Financial Officer





CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company that sustainably advances the noble work of agriculture and construction workers. The Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its five core Brands: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and STEYR, supplying 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment delivering a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

