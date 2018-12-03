ForgeRock Delivers Industry’s Fastest, Most Comprehensive and Developer-Friendly Identity Management Solution for Multi-Cloud Deployment Features Pre-Defined Cloud Installation Packages - 1 Million, 10 Million and 100 Million - for Deployments in Minutes

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForgeRock again demonstrates innovation leadership by enabling near-instant deployment of its identity platform in multi-cloud environments. At Gartner IAM, the leading Identity and Access Management conference, ForgeRock®, the leading platform provider of digital identity solutions, today is releasing its full ForgeRock Identity Platform deployable on any cloud (including bring-your-own-cloud, hybrid-cloud, and multi-cloud models), with preconfigured cloud installation packages for one million, 10 million and 100 million identities.



The company is at Gartner IAM in Las Vegas to demonstrate the ease of deploying 100 million users on the ForgeRock Identity Platform on any cloud - in booth #301. A video demonstration of this new capability is also available.

Increase Competitive Advantage and Productivity

Today’s global organizations face three key identity challenges: an ever-growing skills gap and fight for top talent, the requirement to quickly move workloads to multi-cloud environments, and the need to maintain an identity platform that enables both friction-free and highly-secure authentication. The latest version of the ForgeRock Identity Platform delivers against these challenges.

Recent Gartner research indicates that by 2020, 75% of organizations will have deployed a multi-cloud model or hybrid-cloud model.* This is largely in response to over-burdened IT teams and resources, as well as rapid, evolving demands of the digital business that require identity management at scale. To accelerate time-to-market for new initiatives and operational efficiency, global organizations are looking to speed and streamline the deployment, maintenance, and management of a comprehensive identity platform with the latest DevOps models and best practices.

Enter ForgeRock, as the leading identity platform:

the first capable of deploying on any cloud (including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, OpenShift and Microsoft Azure) for millions of identities within minutes

the first to easily protect workloads on any cloud (including bring-your-own-cloud, hybrid-cloud, and multi-cloud models), eliminating cloud vendor lock-in

to support millions of any type of identity (people, devices, and 'things')

to enable rapid solution development in a repeatable way

to conduct a fast, simple, highly available deployment without sacrificing rich features and extensibility

to reduce implementation costs by 25% and increase ROI by 50%

The entire ForgeRock Identity Platform is cloud and DevOps ready, enabling global organizations to build and maintain a production-grade, devops-enabled, referenceable, cloud ready architecture, and automate multi-cloud deployments, with supporting DevOps practices using Docker (for containers) and Kubernetes (as the orchestration platform). The release also includes a cost and performance profiling reference guide on cloud vendor offerings as well as dramatically enhanced developer friendly documentation.

Peter Barker, chief product officer for ForgeRock, said, “Multi-cloud deployments are at the heart of digital business, and today we have changed the game with true options. ForgeRock will save organizations time and resources, and enable them to accelerate new business initiatives by providing turnkey DevOps support for multi-cloud deployments. Also, ForgeRock’s innovative features like Intelligent Authentication and FIDO Web Authentication, and our proven scale of hundreds of millions of identities, organizations can now rapidly modernize their identity and access management platforms and realize value quicker than ever before. We’re thrilled to deliver this innovation to the market.”

*Gartner, Market Insight: Making Lots of Money in the New World of Hybrid Cloud and Multicloud, 7 September 2018

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock® is the Digital Identity Management company transforming the way organizations interact securely with customers, employees, devices, and things. Organizations adopt the ForgeRock Identity Platform™ as their digital identity system of record to monetize customer relationships, address stringent regulations for privacy and consent (GDPR, HIPAA, FCC privacy, etc.), and leverage the internet of things. ForgeRock serves hundreds of brands, including Morningstar, Vodafone, GEICO, TomTom, and Pearson, as well as governments such as Norway, New Zealand, and Belgium, among many others. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, ForgeRock has offices in Austin, London, Bristol, Grenoble, Munich, Paris, Oslo, Singapore, Sydney and Vancouver, Washington. ForgeRock is privately held, backed by leading global venture capital firms Accel Partners, Foundation Capital, Meritech Capital and KKR. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media:

