FROM CUTE TO CONFIDENT: MARY KAY INC. TALKS PINK AT THE MUSEUM AT FIT Mary Kay Inc. and The Museum at The Fashion Institute of Technology Partner for a Pink-Centric Panel Discussion in Conjunction with Special Exhibition ‘Pink: The History of a Punk, Pretty, Powerful Color’

NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From pink makeup compacts to the iconic pink Cadillac, global beauty brand Mary Kay has been synonymous with the color pink for more than five decades. On December 13, 2018, Mary Kay will partner with The Museum at FIT (MFIT) to host a scholarly panel discussion, ‘Powerful Pink: From Cute to Confident,’ at the Katie Murphy Amphitheatre on the New York City FIT campus. Panelists include Luis Casco, Mary Kay Global Beauty Ambassador and celebrity makeup artist; Kate Greene, Vice President of Communications and Creative Direction at Givaudan and Karen Young, FIT adjunct professor and founder of The Young Group. The panel discussion will be moderated by Sheryl Adkins-Green, Chief Marketing Officer for Mary Kay Inc.



The scholarly panel discussion is in conjunction with MFIT’s special exhibition, ‘Pink: The History of a Punk, Pretty, Powerful Color,’ which is open to the public through January 5, 2019. Earlier this fall, in celebration of Mary Kay's 55th anniversary, the global cosmetics powerhouse partnered with the fashion museum to unveil the special exhibition and honor the complex, multifaceted color while exploring its changing significance throughout history.



“We’re proud to partner with The Museum at FIT to discuss the impact and importance of pink in cosmetics, as part of its special exhibition,” said Sheryl Adkins-Green, Chief Marketing Officer for Mary Kay Inc. “In 1963, Mary Kay Ash launched her dream company with her life savings of $5,000 because she believed in the potential of women and she believed in the power of pink!”.



MFIT’s ‘Pink: The History of a Punk, Pretty, Powerful Color’ exhibition features clothing dating from the 18th century to the present that spans the pink color spectrum and includes designer brands such as Christian Dior and Gucci. As part of this fashion retrospective, the exhibit seeks to question clichés and correct popular misconceptions, such as the idea that the color pink is childish or exclusive to women.



“The response to ‘Pink: The History of a Punk, Pretty, Powerful Color’ has been overwhelmingly positive and we’re delighted to continue our partnership with Mary Kay by hosting this panel to discuss the company’s signature color and the power of pink in cosmetics,” said Dr. Valerie Steele, Director and Chief Curator of The Museum at FIT. “Pink has a long and illustrious history in fashion and beauty, and this is sure to be a lively and educational event.



About Mary Kay



At Mary Kay, success lies in our dedication to irresistible products, a rewarding opportunity and positive community impact. For 55 years, Mary Kay has inspired women to achieve their entrepreneurial goals in nearly 40 countries. As a multibillion-dollar company, we offer the latest in cutting-edge skin care, bold color cosmetics and fragrances. Discover more reasons to love Mary Kay at marykay.com.



About the Museum at FIT



The Museum at FIT, which is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, is the only museum in New York City dedicated solely to the art of fashion. Best known for its innovative and award-winning exhibitions, the museum has a collection of more than 50,000 garments and accessories dating from the 18th century to the present. The museum’s mission is to educate and inspire diverse audiences with innovative exhibitions and projects which advance the knowledge of fashion. Visit fitnyc.edu/museum.

