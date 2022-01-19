GameFi Operator Digital Entertainment Asset Closes $12 Million Seed Round

Capital Raise To Support PlayMining's further Development & Hiring Efforts

SINGAPORE, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore-based Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA), a leading GameFi company operating in the play-to-earn (P2E) gaming arena, has officially finalized a $12 million seed fundraising round. The round was underwritten by JAFCO Investment Ltd., corporate participants, seven publicly-listed companies, Spartan Group, LLC, and several individual investors.

To realize its ambition to "create a world where people live by playing," DEA will be allocating the fresh capital to composing new content for the PlayMining platform and accompanying metaverse alongside infrastructure development, talent acquisition, and implementation of further platform refinement. Together, these initiatives are designed to accelerate user acquisition while expanding the platform's footprint across both the NFT and GameFi markets.

Commenting on the fundraising, JAFCO Investment President & CEO Yoshiyuki Shibusawa notes, "I don't need to explain the uniqueness of DEA, which was born in Singapore, has strong connections with famous Japanese artists, and has its sights set on the global market from Asia. We decided to invest in DEA because we want to work with the members of DEA in the midst of the 'big swell of the times' symbolized by Web3, which has been created by the will of individuals and technology."

PlayMining currently ranks among the fastest-growing NFT gaming sector and hosts a range of related services, including PlayMining Games like JobTribes, and an NFT Marketplace called NFT: DEP. Governed by the platform's native DEAPcoin (DEP), PlayMining aims to cultivate direct connections between creators and users in the GameFi universe. The platform now counts over 2.4 million registered users from Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam and Japan.

DEA Co-founder and CEO Naohito Yoshida concludes, "From its inception, DEA's mission has focused on the concept of play-to-earn, helping make gaming a sustainable livelihood for people around the world. The latest funding and support from investors bring us one step closer to realizing this ambitious vision. Amid the metaverse's rapid growth, the new capital will help us enlarge our market share while continuously developing our platform to handle the next generation of gaming applications and services."

About DEA

DEA is a Singapore based company that was founded in August 2018. On April 8th, 2020, the company's originally developed cryptocurrency, DEAPcoin, was listed on OKEx. DEA also released its first game, JobTribes, a card trading battle game, as well as NFT Marketplace by DEP, a marketplace for trading digital art.

Co-CEO:Naohito Yoshida, Kozo Yamada

Address:7 Straits View, Marina One East Tower,#05-01, Singapore 018936

Founded in August, 2018Business description: Blockchain entertainment platform

