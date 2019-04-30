Gazit Globe Announces Date for Q1 2019 Results Conference Call

TEL-AVIV, Israel, April 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gazit Globe (TASE: GZT), a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, management and development of retail and mixed-use properties in major urban markets in North America, Brazil, Israel, Northern, Central and Eastern Europe, invites you to participate at 10:00 am US EST/ 5:00 pm Israel Time on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in a live conference call with senior management to discuss the Company’s results of the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.



Gazit Globe’s financial statements and MD&A for the quarter will be released prior to the call, and will be available on the Company's website at: www.gazitglobe.com in the "Investor Relations" section.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing:

United States 1 888 668 9141

Canada 1 866 485 2399

United Kingdom 0 800 917 5108

Brazil (Landline only) 0 800 764 6063

International / Israel +972 3 9180687

A presentation and replay of the call will be available on the company’s website, in the "Investor Relations" section.

Webcast link: http://veidan-stream.com/gazitglobeq1-2019stream.html

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe is a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, management and development of retail and mixed use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, northern, central and Eastern Europe, located in urban growth markets. Gazit Globe is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: GZT) and is included in the TA-35 index in Israel. As of December 31, 2018 Gazit Globe owns and operates 103 properties, with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.5 million square meters and a total value of approximately NIS 41 billion.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Investors Contact: IR@gazitgroup.com , Media Contact: PR@gazitgroup.com

Gazit-Globe Headquarters, Tel-Aviv, Israel, Tel: +972 3 6948000