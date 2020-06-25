GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ANNOUNCES ITS MEMBERSHIP OF THE UNITED NATIONS-SUPPORTED PRINCIPLES FOR RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENT

NEW YORK, NY, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Infrastructure Partners (“GIP” or “the Firm”), a leading independent global infrastructure investor, announced today that it has become a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

Since GIP’s inception in 2006, ESG considerations have been at the core of its approach to ensuring that it invests in and operates its businesses in a safe and responsible manner. The Firm believes placing environmental, health & safety, labor, social, governance and business integrity concerns at the core of its processes as crucial to the delivery of strong returns for the Firm’s investors. Moreover, GIP’s monitoring of ESG performance across its portfolio companies also allows the Firm to share expertise and best practices.

Bayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and Managing Partner of GIP, commented: “While GIP has always been aligned with the Principles for Responsible Investment, we believe that formally embracing these principles as a signatory reinforces our long held belief that being best in class on ESG, climate change and diversity issues leads to better investment outcomes, while at the same time providing third party validation of our processes and performance.”

“We are delighted to welcome Global Infrastructure Partners as a PRI signatory”, said Fiona Reynolds, CEO of the PRI. “Their commitment demonstrates the growing awareness of the importance of ESG to the investment decision-making and management process.”

About Global Infrastructure Partners

Global Infrastructure Partners ("GIP") is an independent infrastructure fund manager that makes equity and debt investments in infrastructure assets and businesses. GIP targets investments in the energy, transport and water/waste sectors in both OECD and select emerging market countries. GIP’s 40 equity portfolio companies employ approximately 62,000 people in over 50 countries. GIP’s teams are located in 10 offices: London, New York, Stamford (Connecticut), Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore and Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.global-infra.com.

About The Principles for Responsible Investment

The PRI works with its international network of signatories to put the six Principles for Responsible Investment into practice. Its goals are to understand the investment implications of ESG issues and to support signatories in integrating these issues into investment and ownership decisions. The six Principles were developed by investors and are supported by the United Nations. The PRI does not operate for its own profit; it engages with global policymakers but is not associated with any government; it is supported by, but not part of, the United Nations.