Global Offshore Wind Conference Showcases Best and Latest Research

TRONDHEIM, Norway, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Offshore wind power will be a key solution for Europe to reach its climate targets, and EERA, SINTEF and NTNU are showcasing the best and latest research and innovation in the field at the EERA DeepWind conference

Skyrocketing energy prices in Europe and the pressing need to expand renewable energy to solve the climate crisis are making offshore wind more relevant than ever. "Offshore wind has the potential to meet our energy needs many times over," says conference chair John Olav Tande, Chief Scientist SINTEF, "and we must work quickly to make use of its potential."

The conference this year will be opened by Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy Marte Mjøs Persen. Keynote speakers include - among many others - Manager of Offshore Wind Technology at Equinor, Hanne Wigum; professor at the North China Electric Power University's Renewable Energy School, Yongqian Liu; and Senior Policy Officer at the European Commission, Matthijs Soede.

DeepWind features top experts and leaders in the fields of offshore wind policy, technology and research. Topics addressed this year are:

New turbine and generator technology

Grid connection and system integration

Met-ocean conditions

Operation and maintenance

Installation and sub-structures

Wind farm control

Wind farm optimization

Experimental testing and validation

Sustainable development

For the second year in a row, the conference will be held online due to the ongoing pandemic. This provides a unique opportunity for people around the world who are interested in offshore wind power to participate and get up-to-date with the latest and best research and innovation in the field.

Anyone wishing to participate can register now to join us online 19-21 January!

The conference is organised by the European Energy Research Alliance (EERA), Norwegian research institute SINTEF, and Norwegian University of Science and Technology NTNU.

