GRAID and HPC Tech Partner To Lead The Future of High-Performance Computing In Japan

HPC Tech now offers an all-flash storage server powered by GRAID SupremeRAID™, designed to deliver world-class data protection while increasing read and write performance in high-performance applications.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAID Technology is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with HPC Tech, Japan's leading provider of upstream to downstream IT infrastructure solutions for high-performance computing applications.

HPC Tech contributes to the development of society through science and technology computers (HPC) and IT technology. A leader in advanced computer infrastructure solutions since 2008 and NVIDIA Elite Partner, HPC quickly established itself as a technology and performance leader in the Japanese HPC market.

"HPC Tech is honored to partner with GRAID Technology in our mission to create a better future through innovative technology," said Yoshihiro Okuyama, President of HPC Tech. "After extensive testing, it's clear the partnership between GRAID and HPC will help our customers drive a competitive advantage in the market."

GRAID proudly partners with HPC Tech to offer flexible, easy-to-configure IT Infrastructure solutions that drive technology forward while improving customer satisfaction.

"We are enthusiastic to announce this new partnership," said Leander Yu, CEO and President of GRAID Technology. "HPC has long been considered a key player in the high-performance computing market and we are pleased to be closer aligned with them and their mission to advance technology across Japan."

To learn more about HPC and GRAID, click here, or meet with GRAID at Computex 2022 in Taipei, May 22-24. You can also learn about GRAID and HPC at the 27th Computational Engineering Lecture June 1-3 at the Nigiwai Exchange Center AU.

About HPC Tech

HPC Tech contributes to the development of society through science and technology computers (HPC) and IT technologies, as basis for the development of new technologies and services. Our mission is to develop products, marketing, and research on the HPC industry and contribute to the people using them. HPC Tech solutions are in use across the country by customers in leading research institutes, including government labs, universities and multi-national corporate R&D centers. Learn more on the website.

About GRAID

GRAID Technology is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with an office in Ontario, CA, and an R&D center in Taipei, Taiwan. Named one of the Ten Hottest Data Storage Startups of 2021 by CRN, GRAID SupremeRAID™ performance is breaking world records as the first NVMe and NVMeoF RAID card to unlock the full potential of your SSD performance: a single SupremeRAID™ card delivers 19 million IOPS and 110GB/s of throughput. For more information on GRAID Technology, visit graidtech.com or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Additional Resources

StorageReview.com Announces Release of GRAID SupremeRAID™ SR-1010 GPU-Based NVMe RAID

PR: GRAID Named Startup Challenge Winner by AFCOM Data Center World

Media Contact

Andrea Eaken (GRAID PR/Marketing)

[email protected]

1-800-GRAID-10

