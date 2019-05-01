Grupo Elektra Announces 27% EBITDA Growth to Ps.5,578 Million in 1Q19

—Solid performance of the commercial and financial businesses

translates into a 13% increase in consolidated revenues, to Ps.27,062 million

—19% growth in consolidated deposits, to Ps.133,500 million,

generates firm prospects for the financial business—

—The consolidated gross portfolio increases 14%, to Ps.103,236 million—

—Consolidated delinquency rate is reduced from 4.8% to 3.4%—

MEXICO CITY, April 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA*; Latibex: XEKT), Latin America’s leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced first quarter 2019 financial results.

Consolidated First Quarter Results

As of this quarter, in accordance with the accounting regulations applicable to public issuers in Mexico, Grupo Elektra adopted the new lease standard (IFRS 16), which implies recognizing in the balance sheet "Right of use asset" and "Leasing" in liabilities.

Meanwhile, in the income statement, the payment for leases, which was previously presented in "Sales, administration and promotion expenses" is now recognized through "Depreciation right of use asset", plus the expense for interest, both below EBITDA.

Under the new standard, applied to the figures for the first quarter of 2019, consolidated revenues were Ps.27,062 million in the period, 13% higher than Ps.24,007 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Costs and operating expenses were Ps.21,484 million, from Ps.19,610 million in the same period of 2018.

As a result, Grupo Elektra reported EBITDA of Ps.5,578 million, 27% higher than the Ps.4,397 million of the previous year’s quarter. EBITDA margin was 21% for the period, three percentage points above the previous year.

Operating profit was Ps.3,914 million this quarter, 5% above the Ps.3,720 million in the same period of 2018.

On a pro forma basis, without considering the application of the IFRS 16 standard in the first quarter of 2019, EBITDA for the period was Ps.4,747 million, 8% above the previous year. Meanwhile, pro forma operating income was Ps.3,781 million, 2% higher than the previous year.

The company reported net income of Ps.4,663 million, compared to net loss of Ps.1,291 million a year ago.

1Q 2018 1Q 2019

Change Ps. % Consolidated revenue $24,007 $27,062 $3,055 13 % EBITDA $4,397 $5,578 $1,181 27 % Operating profit $3,720 $3,914 $194 5 % Net result $(1,291 ) $4,663 $5,955 --- Net result per share $(5.67 ) $20.40 $26.07 ---

Figures in millions of pesos

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.

As of March 31, 2018, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.7 million and as of March 31, 2019, were 228.6 million.

Revenue

Consolidated revenue increased 13%, as a result of growth of this magnitude in both financial income and commercial sales.

The increase in financial revenue —to Ps.17,712 million, from Ps.15,698 million the previous year— mainly reflects revenue growth of 19% at Banco Azteca Mexico, in the context of strong growth in the gross portfolio and a notable dynamism in deposits.

The increase in commercial division sales —to Ps.9,350 million from Ps.8,310 million last year— mainly results from the dynamic performance of Italika motorcycles sales in the quarter; with models that optimally meet the need for efficient and safe transportation for a growing number of users, as well as solid increase in telephone and computer lines that are marketed in the most competitive market conditions.

Recently, such strategies have gained additional momentum with the launch of a new store format with a larger exhibition space that includes an extensive merchandise and services selection to satisfy an increasing number of customers. Similarly, the Omnichannel operations, with the online store www.elektra.com.mx, which sells thousands of products at unparalleled prices from any device and at any time, further strengthens the performance of the division.

Costs and Expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter were Ps.9,976 million, from Ps.8,936 million in the previous year, as a result of a 16% increase in financial costs —which mainly reflects higher interest paid, in the context of solid growth in deposits— and a 9% increase in commercial costs, congruent with growth in merchandise revenues.

Sales, administration, and promotion expenses increased 8% to Ps.11,508 million, as a result of increases in personnel expenses —in the context of growing operations, both in the financial and commercial businesses— and increases in both operating and fee expenses.

EBITDA and net result

The EBITDA of the company grew 27% to Ps.5,578 million this quarter. Operating income increased 5% to Ps.3,914 million, from Ps.3,720 million for the same quarter of 2018.

The most significant change below EBITDA was a positive variation of Ps.7,346 million in other financial results —which reflects a 10% appreciation this quarter in the market value of underlying assets of financial instruments held by the company and does not imply cash flow— compared to a 27% decrease a year ago.

Congruent with the positive variation of other financial results, an increase of Ps.2,057 million in the provision of taxes was registered during the period.

Grupo Elektra reported net income of Ps.4,663 million, compared to a net loss of Ps.1,291 million a year ago.

Unconsolidated Balance Sheet

A pro forma exercise of the balance sheet of Grupo Elektra is presented, to allow the visualization of the non-consolidated financial situation, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued under the equity method in this case.

This presentation shows the debt of the company, without considering the immediate and term deposits of Banco Azteca, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. The pro forma balance sheet also does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This provides greater clarity regarding the businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to make estimates of the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for such calculations.

Corresponding with this, debt with cost was Ps.22,936 million as of March 31, 2019, compared to Ps.13,393 million from the previous year.

The growth in the debt balance is derived mainly from the issuance of Certificados Bursátiles for Ps.7,500 million in the second quarter of 2018 for capital investments related to the growth and improvement of the distribution infrastructure and the operations of the company. During the last twelve months, 62 new Elektra stores were opened, 55 existing stores were remodeled, a new Italika motorcycle distribution centre was opened, and investments were made in systems development to optimize the operation of Banco Azteca and Tiendas Elektra.

The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.28,854 million, from Ps.14,795 million from previous year. As a result, the net cash balance excluding the amount of debt with cost as of March 31, 2019, was favorable at Ps.5,918 million, compared to a positive figure of Ps.1,402 million a year ago.

The company's equity increased 36% to Ps.88,555 million; while the ratio of stockholders' equity to total liabilities was 1.5 times at the close of the quarter.

As of March

As of March

Change 31, 2018 31, 2019 Ps. % Cash & marketable fin. instr. $14,795 $28,854 $14,059 95 % Inventories $9,760 $9,731 $(29) 0 % Other current assets $1,385 $4,118 $2,733 --- Financial instruments $16,558 $16,611 $54 0 % Accounts receivable $19,489 $36,557 $17,068 88 % Investment share $31,473 $35,114 $3,641 12 % Fixed assets $5,357 $7,485 $2,128 40 % Right of use asset --- $7,932 $7,932 --- Other assets $761 $1,386 $625 82 % Total assets $99,580 $147,789 $48,210 48 % Short-term debt $8,741 $4,182 $(4,559) -52 % Leasing --- $979 $979 --- Other short-term liabilities $16,590 $18,267 $1,677 10 % Long-term debt $4,652 $18,754 $14,102 --- Leasing --- $7,061 $7,061 --- Other long-term debt $4,616 $9,991 $5,375 --- Total liabilities $34,599 $59,234 $24,635 71 % Stakeholder´s equity $64,981 $88,555 $23,574 36 % Liabilities and equity $99,580 $147,789 $48,210 48 % Figures in millions of pesos.



Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

Banco Azteca Mexico, Advance America, and Banco Azteca Latin America’s consolidated gross portfolio as of March 31, 2019 grew 14% to Ps.103,236 million, from Ps.90,582 million for the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 3.4% at the end of the period, compared to 4.8% in the previous year.

The gross portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico grew 18% to Ps.88,063 million, from Ps.74,875 million a year ago.

The delinquency rate for the bank at the end of the quarter was 2.9%, down from 4.6% for the previous year. Despite the solid increase of the gross loan portfolio, the balance of the past due loans decreased to Ps.2,571 million, from Ps.3,457 million a year ago, as a result of firm strategies to further strengthen asset quality.

The past-due loan portfolio is reserved 2.7 times, which reflects a past-due portfolio of Ps.2,571 million, in comparison to allowance for credit risks of Ps.6,935 million in the balance sheet, as of March 31, 2019.

The average term of the credit portfolio for principal credit lines —consumer, personal loans, and Tarjeta Azteca— was 63 weeks at the end of the first quarter.

Grupo Elektra consolidated deposits were Ps.133,500 million, 19% higher than the Ps.112,658 million a year ago. Deposits of Banco Azteca Mexico were Ps.131,410 million, 19% higher than the Ps.110,397 million a year ago.

As of March 31, 2019, the capitalization index of Banco Azteca Mexico was 16.89%.

Infrastructure

Grupo Elektra currently has 7,256 storefronts, compared to 7,344 units a year ago.

During the last twelve months, 62 new Elektra stores were opened at strategic locations throughout Mexico, with greater exhibition area, which increases the offering of products and services, and maximizes customer shopping experiences.

The company has 4,642 storefronts in Mexico, 1,965 in the United States, and 649 in Central and South America. The extensive distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers, granting superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America’s leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 7,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Peru, Panama and El Salvador.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include: TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Advance America (www.advanceamerica.net), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect TV Azteca and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS 1Q18 1Q19 Change Financial income 15,698 65 % 17,712 65 % 2,014 13 % Commercial income 8,310 35 % 9,350 35 % 1,040 13 % Income 24,007 100 % 27,062 100 % 3,055 13 % Financial cost 3,473 14 % 4,015 15 % 542 16 % Commercial cost 5,463 23 % 5,961 22 % 498 9 % Costs 8,936 37 % 9,976 37 % 1,040 12 % Gross income 15,071 63 % 17,086 63 % 2,015 13 % Sales, administration and promotion expenses 10,674 44 % 11,508 43 % 834 8 % EBITDA 4,397 18 % 5,578 21 % 1,181 27 % Depreciation and amortization 667 3 % 962 4 % 295 44 % Depreciation right of use asset - 0 % 698 3 % 698 ---- Other expense, net 11 0 % 4 0 % (7 ) -64 % Operating income 3,720 15 % 3,914 14 % 194 5 % Comprehensive financial result: Interest income 128 1 % 308 1 % 180 141 % Interest expense (346 ) -1 % (838 ) -3 % (492 ) -100 % Foreign exchange loss, net (834 ) -3 % (108 ) 0 % 727 87 % Other financial results, net (4,357 ) -18 % 2,990 11 % 7,346 ---- (5,409 ) -23 % 2,351 9 % 7,760 ---- Participation in the net income of CASA and other associated companies (26 ) 0 % 26 0 % 52 ---- (Loss) income before income tax (1,716 ) -7 % 6,291 23 % 8,007 ---- Income tax 429 2 % (1,627 ) -6 % (2,057 ) ---- (Loss) income before discontinued operations (1,286 ) -5 % 4,664 17 % 5,950 ---- Result from discontinued operations (5 ) 0 % (1 ) 0 % 4 83 % Impairment of intangible assets - 0 % - 0 % - ---- Consolidated net (loss) income (1,291 ) -5 % 4,663 17 % 5,955 ----

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS

Commercial

Business Financial

Business Grupo

Elektra Commercial

Business Financial

Business Grupo

Elektra Change At March 31, 2018 At March 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents 5,075 17,678 22,753 5,497 19,624 25,120 2,368 10 % Marketable financial instruments 9,720 52,291 62,012 23,357 64,595 87,952 25,940 42 % Performing loan portfolio - 58,428 58,428 - 69,411 69,411 10,983 19 % Total past-due loans - 4,097 4,097 - 3,284 3,284 (814 ) -20 % Gross loan portfolio - 62,526 62,526 - 72,694 72,694 10,169 16 % Allowance for credit risks - 8,235 8,235 - 7,551 7,551 (683 ) -8 % Loan portfolio, net - 54,291 54,291 - 65,143 65,143 10,852 20 % Inventories 9,802 - 9,802 9,731 - 9,731 (71 ) -1 % Other current assets 7,148 7,880 15,028 24,354 9,086 33,439 18,412 123 % Total current assets 31,745 132,139 163,884 62,938 158,447 221,385 57,501 35 % Financial instruments 16,558 295 16,852 16,611 261 16,872 20 0 % Performing loan portfolio - 27,790 27,790 - 30,293 30,293 2,503 9 % Total past-due loans - 266 266 - 248 248 (17 ) -6 % Gross loan portfolio - 28,056 28,056 - 30,542 30,542 2,486 9 % Allowance for credit risks - 757 757 - 1,019 1,019 262 35 % Loan portfolio - 27,299 27,299 - 29,523 29,523 2,224 8 % Other non-current assets 1,729 656 2,385 3,859 188 4,047 1,662 70 % Investment in shares 1,982 - 1,982 2,076 - 2,076 94 5 % Property, furniture, equipment and investment in stores, net 5,357 3,211 8,568 7,485 5,040 12,525 3,957 46 % Intangible assets 694 6,228 6,922 617 6,639 7,256 335 5 % Right of use asset - - - 7,932 2,245 10,177 10,177 ---- Other assets 761 283 1,044 1,386 455 1,841 797 76 % TOTAL ASSETS 58,826 170,111 228,937 102,905 202,799 305,704 76,766 34 % Demand and term deposits - 112,658 112,658 - 133,500 133,500 20,842 19 % Creditors from repurchase agreements - 6,319 6,319 - 10,410 10,410 4,091 65 % Short-term debt 8,741 58 8,799 4,182 143 4,325 (4,475 ) -51 % Leasing - - - 979 751 1,730 1,730 ---- Short-term liabilities with cost 8,741 119,035 127,776 5,160 144,803 149,964 22,188 17 % Suppliers and other short-term liabilities 14,477 9,529 24,006 15,886 10,626 26,512 2,506 10 % Short-term liabilities without cost 14,477 9,529 24,006 15,886 10,626 26,512 2,506 10 % Total short-term liabilities 23,218 128,564 151,782 21,046 155,429 176,475 24,693 16 % Long-term debt 4,065 945 5,010 16,615 2,504 19,119 14,110 282 % Leasing - - - 7,061 1,458 8,519 8,519 ---- Long-term liabilities with cost 4,065 945 5,010 23,676 3,962 27,638 22,629 452 % Long-term liabilities without cost 4,616 2,549 7,165 9,991 3,044 13,035 5,870 82 % Total long-term liabilities 8,681 3,494 12,175 33,667 7,006 40,673 28,499 234 % TOTAL LIABILITIES 31,899 132,058 163,956 54,714 162,435 217,149 53,192 32 % TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 26,927 38,053 64,981 48,191 40,364 88,555 23,574 36 % LIABILITIES + EQUITY 58,826 170,111 228,937 102,905 202,799 305,704 76,766 34 %



