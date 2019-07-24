Grupo Elektra Reports EBITDA of Ps.4,014 Million and Operating Profit of Ps.2,255 Million in 2Q19
—Consolidated revenues increase 14%, to Ps.28,899 million as a result of strong dynamism in both financial and commercial income—
—16% growth in consolidated deposits, up to Ps.140,603 million, creates strong prospects for the financial business—
—The consolidated gross portfolio increases 13%, to Ps.106,956 million—
—Consolidated delinquency rate is reduced from 4.6% to 3.6%—
MEXICO CITY, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA*; Latibex: XEKT), Latin America’s leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced second quarter 2019 financial results.
Consolidated second quarter results
Consolidated revenue was Ps.28,899 million in the period, 14% above the Ps.25,344 million for the same quarter of the previous year. Costs and operating expenses were Ps.24,885 million, compared to Ps.20,746 million for the same period of 2018.
As a result, Grupo Elektra reported EBITDA of Ps.4,014 million, in comparison with Ps.4,599 million of the previous year’s quarter, with an EBITDA margin of 14% for the period.
Operating profit was of Ps.2,255 million this quarter, up from Ps.3,895 million in the same period of 2018.
On a pro forma basis— without considering the application of IFRS 16 standard, which was adopted as of 2019, as previously detailed— in the second quarter of 2019 EBITDA for the period was Ps.3,152 million and operating profit was Ps.2,127 million.
The company reported net income of Ps.5,697 million, compared to net income of Ps.3,678 million a year ago.
|2Q 2018
|2Q 2019
|Change
|Ps.
|%
|Consolidated revenue
|$25,344
|$28,899
|$3,554
|14%
|EBITDA
|$4,599
|$4,014
|$(585)
|-13%
|Operating profit
|$3,895
|$2,255
|$(1,640)
|-42%
|Net result
|$3,678
|$5,697
|$2,019
|55%
|Net result per share
|$16.20
|$24.94
|$8.74
|54%
Figures in millions of pesos
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
As of June 30, 2018, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.1 million and as of June 30, 2019, were 228.4 million.
Revenues
Consolidated revenue increased 14%, as a result of 14% growth in financial revenues and 15% growth in commercial sales.
The increase in financial revenue —to Ps.17,955 million, from Ps.15,798 million the previous year— mainly reflects revenue growth of 20% at Banco Azteca Mexico, in the context of strong growth in the gross portfolio and a notable dynamism in deposits.
The increase in commercial division sales —to Ps.10,944 million, up from Ps.9,547 million last year— largely results from a solid increase in sales of Italika motorcycles, which provide safe transportation alternatives and reduce the travel time for thousands of families and small-businesses. This growth also results from exceptional dynamism in the telephone and electronic lines, which are marketed in the most competitive market conditions.
Elektra’s commercial business sales have added additional momentum with the launch of a new store format with a larger exhibition space that includes an extensive merchandise and services selection to satisfy an increasing number of customers. Similarly, Omnichannel operations— with the online store www.elektra.com.mx, which sells thousands of products at unparalleled prices from any device and at any time— further strengthens the performance of the division.
Costs and Expenses
Consolidated costs for the quarter were Ps.12,163 million, from Ps.9,819 million in the previous year, as a result of a 26% increase in financial costs, which mainly reflects higher interest paid —in the context of strong growth in deposits— and a 23% increase in commercial costs that results from the promotion of product lines that will generate superior positions in various markets of remarkable dynamism.
Sales, administration, and marketing expenses increased 16% to Ps.12,722 million as a result of increases in both personnel and operating expenses. The growth of expenses is related to the implementation of both marketing and customer service structures— which have added specialized personnel that focus on substantially boosting bank deposits, as well as the credit portfolio, with strong quality standards.
Likewise, staff have an impact on expenses, Omnichannel sales efforts, maintenance of distribution infrastructure costs —which include the new Elektra stores— and the development of new technology to further strengthen high standards of digital banking efficiency —which currently has more than five million users and is growing rapidly.
The company anticipates that the development of these initiatives, will further boost the firm performance of the financial and commercial businesses in the future, with solid profitability.
EBITDA and net result
The EBITDA of the company decreased 13% to Ps.4,014 million this quarter. Operating income declined 42% to Ps.2,255 million, from Ps.3,895 million for the same quarter of 2018.
The most significant change below EBITDA was a positive variation of Ps.5,803 million in other financial results, which reflects a 20% appreciation this quarter— compared to a 6% increase a year ago— in the market value of underlying assets of financial instruments held by the company, and does not imply cash flow.
Congruent with the positive variation of other financial results, an increase of Ps.1,050 million in the provision of taxes line registered during the period.
Grupo Elektra reported net income of Ps.5,697 million, compared to a net income of Ps.3,678 million a year ago.
Unconsolidated Balance Sheet
A pro forma exercise of the balance sheet of Grupo Elektra is presented, to allow the visualization of the non-consolidated financial situation— excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued under the equity method in this case.
This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azrteca’s immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. The pro forma balance sheet also does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.
This proforma exercise provides greater clarity regarding the businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to make estimates of the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for such calculations.
Corresponding with this, debt with cost was Ps.25,384 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to Ps.21,930 million in the previous year.
The growth in the debt balance is derived mainly from the issuance of Certificados Bursátiles for Ps.2,500 million in the quarter, which were issued in order to continue with stimulus to capital investments related to improvement and growth of the distribution infrastructure and operations of the company.
During the last twelve months, 88 new Elektra stores were opened, 67 existing stores were remodeled, a new Italika motorcycle distribution centre was opened, and investments were made in systems development to optimize Banco Azteca and Tiendas Elektra operations.
The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.29,117 million, from Ps.24,917 million from previous year. As a result, the net cash balance —excluding the amount of debt with cost as of June 30, 2019— was favorable at Ps.3,733 million, compared to a positive figure of Ps.2,987 million a year ago.
The company's equity increased 31% to Ps.92,182 million, while the ratio of stockholders' equity to total liabilities was 1.5 times at the close of the quarter.
|As of June
30, 2018
|As of June
30, 2019
|Change
| Ps.
|%
|Cash & marketable fin. instr.
|$24,917
|$29,117
|$4,200
|17%
|Inventories
|$10,462
|$9,914
|($549)
|-5%
|Other current assets
|$2,084
|$2,868
|$784
|38%
|Financial instruments
|$17,841
|$16,529
|($1,312)
|-7%
|Accounts receivables
|$20,159
|$44,283
|$24,124
|---
|Investments in shares
|$31,847
|$34,601
|$2,754
|9%
|Fixed assets
|$5,833
|$7,846
|$2,014
|35%
|Right of use asset
|---
|$8,252
|$8,252
|Other assets
|$1,471
|$2,029
|$558
|38%
|Total assets
|$114,615
|$155,439
|$40,825
|36%
|Short-term debt
|$8,908
|$4,058
|($4,850)
|-54%
|Leasing
|---
|$736
|$736
|---
|Other short-term liabilities
|$17,057
|$17,355
|$298
|2%
|Long-term debt
|$13,022
|$21,326
|$8,304
|64%
|Leasing
|---
|$7,601
|$7,601
|---
|Other long-term debt
|$5,131
|$12,180
|$7,049
|---
|Total liabilities
|$44,119
|$63,257
|$19,138
|43%
|Stakeholder´s equity
|$70,496
|$92,182
|$21,686
|31%
|Liabilities and equity
|$114,615
|$155,439
|$40,824
|36%
Figures in millions of pesos.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Loan Portfolio and Deposits
Banco Azteca Mexico, Advance America, and Banco Azteca Latin America’s consolidated gross portfolio as of June 30, 2019 grew 13% to Ps.106,956 million, from Ps.94,503 million for the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 3.6% at the end of the period, compared to 4.6% in the previous year.
The gross portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico grew 17% to Ps.90,860 million, from Ps.77,931 million a year ago.
The delinquency rate for the bank at the end of the quarter was 3%, in comparison with 4.2% for the previous year. Despite the solid increase of the gross loan portfolio, the balance of the past due loans decreased to Ps.2,761 million, from Ps.3,296 million a year ago, as a result of robust strategies to further strengthen asset quality.
The past-due loan portfolio is reserved 2.6 times, which reflects a past-due portfolio of Ps.2,761 million, in comparison to allowance for credit risks of Ps.7,288 million in the balance sheet as of June 30, 2019.
The average term of the credit portfolio for principal credit lines —consumer, personal loans, and Tarjeta Azteca— was 63 weeks at the end of the second quarter.
Grupo Elektra consolidated deposits were Ps.140,603 million, 16% higher than the Ps.121,090 million a year ago. Deposits of Banco Azteca Mexico were Ps.137,891 million, 16% higher than the Ps.118,489 million a year ago.
As of June 30, 2019, the capitalization index of Banco Azteca Mexico was 16.53%.
Infrastructure
Grupo Elektra currently has 7,145 storefronts, compared to 7,317 units a year ago. The reduction is mainly due to a decrease in the number of branches of financial services, made in order to optimize the profitability of the financial business infrastructure.
Meanwhile, during the last twelve months, 88 new Elektra stores were opened at strategic locations throughout Mexico, with larger exhibition areas, which increase the offering of products and services and maximize customer shopping experiences.
The company has 4,640 storefronts in Mexico, 1,916 in the United States, and 589 in Central and South America. The extensive distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers, granting superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.
Sale of Banco Azteca El Salvador
During the quarter, the company announced the sale of all of Banco Azteca El Salvador's shares to Grupo Perinversiones, S.A. de C.V.
For 10 years, Banco Azteca El Salvador offered financial services to sectors of society that were ignored by traditional banking, providing enhanced access to banking and credit to large segments of the population that, in turn, helped to boost the development of the country.
Currently, Grupo Elektra focusses its efforts on markets that strengthen its solid business model —with exceptional financial and commercial operations— which allows to advance the well-being and progress of the communities where it has a presence.
Six months consolidated results
Total consolidated revenue in the first six months of the year grew 13% to Ps.55,800 million, from Ps.49,204 million for the same period of 2018, boosted by 13% and 14% growth in both financial and commercial businesses, respectively.
EBITDA was Ps.9,571million, up 7% compared to Ps.8,983 million last year; EBTIDA margin of the first six months of 2019 was 17%. Operating profit decreased 19% to Ps.6,192 million in the period.
The company reported net income of Ps.10,360 million, compared to net income of Ps.2,386 million a year ago, mainly due an appreciation this period in the market value of underlying financial instruments that the company holds, which do not imply cash flow, compared to depreciation the prior year.
|6M 2018
|6M 2019
|Change
|Ps.
|%
|Consolidated revenue
|$49,204
|$55,800
|$6,596
|13%
|EBITDA
|$8,983
|$9,571
|$588
|7%
|Operating profit
|$7,629
|$6,162
|($1,466)
|-19%
|Net result
|$2,386
|$10,360
|$7,973
|---
|Net result per share
|$10.51
|$45.36
|$34.85
|---
Figures in millions of pesos
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
As of June 30, 2018, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.1 million and as of June 30, 2019, were 228.4 million.
Company Profile:
Grupo Elektra is Latin America’s leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 7,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and Peru.
Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Advance America (www.advanceamerica.net), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect TV Azteca and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.
|GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
|2Q18
|2Q19
|Change
|Financial income
|15,798
|62
|%
|17,955
|62
|%
|2,157
|14
|%
|Commercial income
|9,547
|38
|%
|10,944
|38
|%
|1,398
|15
|%
|Income
|25,344
|100
|%
|28,899
|100
|%
|3,554
|14
|%
|Financial cost
|3,806
|15
|%
|4,784
|17
|%
|978
|26
|%
|Commercial cost
|6,013
|24
|%
|7,379
|26
|%
|1,366
|23
|%
|Costs
|9,819
|39
|%
|12,163
|42
|%
|2,344
|24
|%
|Gross income
|15,526
|61
|%
|16,736
|58
|%
|1,210
|8
|%
|Sales, administration and promotion expenses
|10,927
|43
|%
|12,722
|44
|%
|1,795
|16
|%
|EBITDA
|4,599
|18
|%
|4,014
|14
|%
|(585
|)
|-13
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|707
|3
|%
|1,031
|4
|%
|324
|46
|%
|Depreciation right of use asset
|-
|0
|%
|734
|3
|%
|734
|----
|Other income, net
|(3
|)
|0
|%
|(6
|)
|0
|%
|(3
|)
|-84
|%
|Operating income
|3,895
|15
|%
|2,255
|8
|%
|(1,640
|)
|-42
|%
|Comprehensive financial result:
|Interest income
|188
|1
|%
|324
|1
|%
|136
|72
|%
|Interest expense
|(491
|)
|-2
|%
|(922
|)
|-3
|%
|(431
|)
|-88
|%
|Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
|982
|4
|%
|(88
|)
|0
|%
|(1,071
|)
|-109
|%
|Other financial results, net
|614
|2
|%
|6,417
|22
|%
|5,803
|----
|1,294
|5
|%
|5,730
|20
|%
|4,437
|----
|Participation in the net income of
|CASA and other associated companies
|(218
|)
|-1
|%
|(84
|)
|0
|%
|134
|61
|%
|Income before income tax
|4,970
|20
|%
|7,901
|27
|%
|2,930
|59
|%
|Income tax
|(1,317
|)
|-5
|%
|(2,367
|)
|-8
|%
|(1,050
|)
|-80
|%
|Income before discontinued operations
|3,653
|14
|%
|5,534
|19
|%
|1,881
|51
|%
|Result from discontinued operations
|25
|0
|%
|163
|1
|%
|138
|----
|Impairment of intangible assets
|-
|0
|%
|-
|0
|%
|-
|----
|Consolidated net income
|3,678
|15
|%
|5,697
|20
|%
|2,019
|55
|%
|GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
|6M18
|6M19
|Change
|Financial income
|31,348
|64
|%
|35,506
|64
|%
|4,157
|13
|%
|Commercial income
|17,856
|36
|%
|20,294
|36
|%
|2,438
|14
|%
|Income
|49,204
|100
|%
|55,800
|100
|%
|6,596
|13
|%
|Financial cost
|7,246
|15
|%
|8,757
|16
|%
|1,511
|21
|%
|Commercial cost
|11,476
|23
|%
|13,341
|24
|%
|1,865
|16
|%
|Costs
|18,722
|38
|%
|22,097
|40
|%
|3,376
|18
|%
|Gross income
|30,482
|62
|%
|33,702
|60
|%
|3,220
|11
|%
|Sales, administration and promotion expenses
|21,499
|44
|%
|24,131
|43
|%
|2,632
|12
|%
|EBITDA
|8,983
|18
|%
|9,571
|17
|%
|588
|7
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,368
|3
|%
|1,986
|4
|%
|617
|45
|%
|Depreciation right of use asset
|-
|0
|%
|1,425
|3
|%
|1,425
|----
|Other income, net
|(14
|)
|0
|%
|(2
|)
|0
|%
|12
|84
|%
|Operating Income
|7,629
|16
|%
|6,162
|11
|%
|(1,466
|)
|-19
|%
|Comprehensive financial result:
|Interest income
|316
|1
|%
|631
|1
|%
|315
|100
|%
|Interest expense
|(837
|)
|-2
|%
|(1,760
|)
|-3
|%
|(923
|)
|-110
|%
|Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
|148
|0
|%
|(196
|)
|0
|%
|(344
|)
|----
|Other financial results, net
|(3,743
|)
|-8
|%
|9,406
|17
|%
|13,149
|----
|(4,115
|)
|-8
|%
|8,082
|14
|%
|12,197
|----
|Participation in the net income of
|CASA and other associated companies
|(245
|)
|0
|%
|(58
|)
|0
|%
|186
|76
|%
|Income before income tax
|3,269
|7
|%
|14,186
|25
|%
|10,917
|----
|Income tax
|(886
|)
|-2
|%
|(3,990
|)
|-7
|%
|(3,104
|)
|----
|Income before discontinued operations
|2,383
|5
|%
|10,196
|18
|%
|7,813
|----
|Result from discontinued operations
|3
|0
|%
|164
|0
|%
|161
|----
|Impairment of intangible assets
|-
|0
|%
|-
|0
|%
|-
|----
|Consolidated net income
|2,386
|5
|%
|10,360
|19
|%
|7,973
|----
|GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
|Commercial
Business
|Financial
Business
|Grupo
Elektra
|Commercial
Business
|Financial
Business
|Grupo
Elektra
|Change
|At June 30, 2018
|At June 30, 2019
|Cash and cash equivalents
|6,268
|19,745
|26,013
|5,420
|21,599
|27,019
|1,006
|4
|%
|Marketable financial instruments
|18,649
|56,585
|75,235
|23,697
|74,100
|97,797
|22,563
|30
|%
|Performing loan portfolio
|-
|61,210
|61,210
|-
|76,616
|76,616
|15,407
|25
|%
|Total past-due loans
|-
|4,051
|4,051
|-
|3,682
|3,682
|(370
|)
|-9
|%
|Gross loan portfolio
|-
|65,261
|65,261
|-
|80,298
|80,298
|15,037
|23
|%
|Allowance for credit risks
|-
|8,321
|8,321
|-
|8,481
|8,481
|159
|2
|%
|Loan portfolio, net
|-
|56,940
|56,940
|-
|71,818
|71,818
|14,878
|26
|%
|Inventories
|10,513
|-
|10,513
|9,914
|-
|9,914
|(600
|)
|-6
|%
|Other current assets
|7,903
|9,607
|17,511
|28,840
|12,617
|41,458
|23,947
|137
|%
|Total current assets
|43,334
|142,877
|186,211
|67,872
|180,133
|248,005
|61,794
|33
|%
|Financial instruments
|17,841
|316
|18,157
|16,529
|271
|16,800
|(1,357
|)
|-7
|%
|Performing loan portfolio
|-
|28,990
|28,990
|-
|26,506
|26,506
|(2,484
|)
|-9
|%
|Total past-due loans
|-
|253
|253
|-
|153
|153
|(100
|)
|-40
|%
|Gross loan portfolio
|-
|29,242
|29,242
|-
|26,659
|26,659
|(2,583
|)
|-9
|%
|Allowance for credit risks
|-
|746
|746
|-
|677
|677
|(69
|)
|-9
|%
|Loan portfolio
|-
|28,496
|28,496
|-
|25,982
|25,982
|(2,515
|)
|-9
|%
|Other non-current assets
|1,693
|648
|2,342
|6,026
|440
|6,466
|4,124
|176
|%
|Investment in shares
|1,881
|-
|1,881
|1,772
|-
|1,772
|(109
|)
|-6
|%
|Property, furniture, equipment and
|investment in stores, net
|5,833
|3,675
|9,508
|7,846
|5,360
|13,207
|3,699
|39
|%
|Intangible assets
|662
|6,673
|7,336
|678
|6,677
|7,355
|19
|0
|%
|Right of use asset
|-
|-
|-
|8,252
|2,012
|10,263
|10,263
|----
|Other assets
|809
|331
|1,141
|1,351
|505
|1,856
|715
|63
|%
|TOTAL ASSETS
|72,054
|183,018
|255,072
|110,326
|221,380
|331,706
|76,634
|30
|%
|Demand and term deposits
|-
|121,090
|121,090
|-
|140,603
|140,603
|19,512
|16
|%
|Creditors from repurchase agreements
|-
|4,609
|4,609
|-
|13,904
|13,904
|9,295
|202
|%
|Short-term debt
|8,908
|528
|9,436
|3,943
|62
|4,004
|(5,432
|)
|-58
|%
|Leasing
|-
|-
|-
|736
|851
|1,587
|1,587
|----
|Short-term liabilities with cost
|8,908
|126,227
|135,136
|4,679
|155,419
|160,098
|24,963
|18
|%
|Suppliers and other short-term liabilities
|15,950
|11,112
|27,062
|15,821
|18,945
|34,766
|7,703
|28
|%
|Short-term liabilities without cost
|15,950
|11,112
|27,062
|15,821
|18,945
|34,766
|7,703
|28
|%
|Total short-term liabilities
|24,858
|137,339
|162,198
|20,500
|174,364
|194,864
|32,666
|20
|%
|Long-term debt
|12,434
|1,865
|14,299
|19,303
|2,336
|21,639
|7,340
|51
|%
|Leasing
|-
|-
|-
|7,601
|1,122
|8,723
|8,723
|----
|Long-term liabilities with cost
|12,434
|1,865
|14,299
|26,904
|3,458
|30,362
|16,063
|112
|%
|Long-term liabilities without cost
|5,132
|2,948
|8,079
|12,180
|2,118
|14,298
|6,219
|77
|%
|Total long-term liabilities
|17,566
|4,812
|22,378
|39,084
|5,576
|44,660
|22,282
|100
|%
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|42,425
|142,152
|184,576
|59,584
|179,940
|239,524
|54,948
|30
|%
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|29,629
|40,866
|70,496
|50,742
|41,440
|92,182
|21,686
|31
|%
|LIABILITIES + EQUITY
|72,054
|183,018
|255,072
|110,326
|221,380
|331,706
|76,634
|30
|%
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|2Q18
|2Q19
|Change
|Points of sale in Mexico
|Elektra
|1,063
|15
|%
|1,117
|16
|%
|54
|5
|%
|Salinas y Rocha
|46
|1
|%
|38
|1
|%
|(8
|)
|-17
|%
|Banco Azteca
|1,259
|17
|%
|1,302
|18
|%
|43
|3
|%
|Freestanding branches
|2,304
|31
|%
|2,183
|31
|%
|(121
|)
|-5
|%
|Total
|4,672
|64
|%
|4,640
|65
|%
|(32
|)
|-1
|%
|Points of sale in Central and South America
|Elektra
|165
|2
|%
|168
|2
|%
|3
|2
|%
|Banco Azteca
|165
|2
|%
|168
|2
|%
|3
|2
|%
|Freestanding branches
|297
|4
|%
|253
|4
|%
|(44
|)
|-15
|%
|Total
|627
|9
|%
|589
|8
|%
|(38
|)
|-6
|%
|Points of sale in North America
|Advance America
|2,018
|28
|%
|1,916
|27
|%
|(102
|)
|-5
|%
|Total
|2,018
|28
|%
|1,916
|27
|%
|(102
|)
|-5
|%
|TOTAL
|7,317
|100
|%
|7,145
|100
|%
|(172
|)
|-2
|%
|Floor space (m²)
|1,614
|100
|%
|1,703
|100
|%
|89
|5
|%
|Employees
|Mexico
|59,758
|80
|%
|73,149
|83
|%
|13,391
|22
|%
|Central and South America
|8,921
|12
|%
|9,093
|10
|%
|172
|2
|%
|North America
|5,659
|8
|%
|5,392
|6
|%
|(267
|)
|-5
|%
|Total employees
|74,338
|100
|%
|87,634
|100
|%
|13,296
|18
|%