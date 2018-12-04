Grupo Salinas Reaffirms Its Commitment to Contribute to Strengthening the Mexico - United States Relationship The Attorney General of California, Xavier Becerra, met with Mexican opinion leaders to promote areas of cooperation

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Salinas, a group of dynamic, fast-growing and technologically advanced companies, deeply committed to the modernization of the countries where they operate, announced today that the Attorney General of the State of California, Xavier Becerra, met with Mexican opinion leaders at a meeting organized by Grupo Salinas in order to exchange views on the conditions that strengthen the relations of communities on both sides of the border.



During the event, Political Analyst Agustín Barrios Gómez; Expert in Latin America Ana María Salazar; Member of the Board of Directors of Pemex Lourdes Melgar; Program Director of the Aspen Institute Miguel Limón; and Border Affairs Advisor to the President of Mexico Pedro Romero, met with Mr. Becerra and Monique Limón, Representative of the 37th District of California.

Attendees shared information on migration, energy, and working conditions, and agreed on the importance of strengthening ties between the two economies in order to expand opportunities for exchange and development.

Mexico and the United States, in particular the State of California, are complementary regions that are strengthened by greater integration in the economic, political, social and cultural spheres; encouraging cooperation; and promoting joint work opportunities that improve competitiveness and growth prospects.

Grupo Salinas is firmly committed to fostering forums where ideas are exchanged and activities are developed that support wellbeing and progress that promotes inclusive prosperity, strengthened living standards, and the growth of communities.

About Grupo Salinas

Grupo Salinas (www.gruposalinas.com) is a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value, to create social capabilities to improve communities; and environmental value, by reducing the negative impact of business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas, Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies.

