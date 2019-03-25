Grupo Salinas Reaffirms Its Commitment to Cultural Diversity, and Employs 1,200 Coworkers Who Speak Indigenous Languages

—In the International Year of Indigenous Languages, Grupo Salinas strengthens social inclusion and community tradition—

MEXICO CITY, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Salinas, a group of dynamic, fast-growing and technologically advanced companies, deeply committed to the modernization of the countries where they operate, and founded by entrepreneur Ricardo Salinas, announced today that its companies employ 1,200 personnel who speak indigenous languages, which include Maya, Náhuatl, Zapoteco, Mixteco, and Amuzgo.



Grupo Salinas believes that promotion of cultural diversity enables us to better understand our history and the richness of community traditions, and also encourages pride in the roots of indigenous peoples.

The wide presence of Grupo Salinas companies throughout the country and their close ties with the communities where they operate allow to employ personnel of diverse origins, which broaden business prospects, complement company strategies, and enrich operations.

In Mexico, it is estimated that more than seven million people speak 72 pre-Hispanic languages, and preserving them supports their identity and strengthens community memory and the knowledge expressed in their dialects.

In order to raise awareness of the need to preserve the customs, ways of thinking, and expressions of communities, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared 2019 the International Year of Indigenous Languages.

This way, it is intended to protect native languages and strengthen the ability of social groups to speak their language, which in turn supports the development of communities and the improvement of their living conditions.

Grupo Salinas consolidates as a group of companies with a wide diversity of indigenous languages among its employees, and reiterates its firm commitment to social inclusion and equal opportunities, which translate into greater creation of economic, social, and environmental value that promotes higher levels of well-being and progress.

About Grupo Salinas

Grupo Salinas (www.gruposalinas.com) is a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value, to create social capabilities to improve communities; and environmental value, by reducing the negative impact of business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include: TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Advance America (www.advanceamerica.net), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade on the Mexican Stock Exchange and are part of its Sustainability Index. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies share a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

