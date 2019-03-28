Harves Entertainment and Falcon’s Creative Group Join Forces to Create Global, Next Generation Experiential Entertainment

Partnership Creates Comprehensive Integrated Services

ORLANDO, Fla., March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harves Entertainment and Falcon’s Creative Group announced a new strategic alliance which creates a complete package of integrated services – including concept development, financing, creative execution, real estate development, construction, and operations – to propel new opportunities in the design and realization of global, next generation entertainment experiences.



Harves Entertainment is a division of Harves , a premier Chinese real estate and investment company with operational and entertainment services. In January, Harves announced an exclusive partnership with Manchester United to bring immersive themed entertainment centers to China. The first centers are scheduled to open in 2020 in Beijing and Shanghai.

Falcon’s Creative Group , located in Orlando, Florida, designs and produces immersive experiences and theme park attractions with an emphasis on storytelling and innovative technology applications. The company has won multiple industry awards for its work around the globe, holds several technology patents, and has recently announced or completed projects with NASA, National Geographic, and PBS.

The alliance of Harves Entertainment and Falcon’s Creative Group creates a complete and powerful portfolio of services that can uniquely and efficiently address the growing global market for brand and educational immersive experiences. Together, the teams will be able to fund initiatives, conceptualize new ideas, develop technology, and efficiently build and operate cross-cultural, innovative experiences around the world.

“We are delighted to partner with such a creative powerhouse,” said Bo Zhang, Founder and Chairman, Harves Entertainment. “We have great respect and admiration for the talent at Falcon’s and the innovative work they consistently deliver in projects around the world. We have every confidence that together we can create and realize the next generation of experiential entertainment and education attractions.” “We are combining forces with Harves Entertainment to bring more profound concepts to life,” said Cecil D. Magpuri, President/Chief Creative Officer of Falcon’s Creative Group. “There is a great demand for immersive entertainment experiences across the spectrum and we want to create the next dimension of imaginative and transformative cross-cultural attractions together.”

Harves has a successful track record realizing major development projects in China. The company brings a comprehensive understanding of the local market along with world-class operations, experienced management team, and in-country expertise.

The new strategic agreement aligns the two entities to aggressively move forward on additional entertainment and educational concepts in China and then globally. They will execute projects with both recognized intellectual property assets and proprietary concepts. The combined team will also develop and license technologies that enhance visitor experience and are unique to this rapidly evolving industry.

About Harves Entertainment

Harves Entertainment designs, develops, and operates transformative experiences that connect cultures and generations. These experiences include an exclusive partnership with the world’s most valuable sports brand, Manchester United, with whom they will bring immersive themed entertainment centers to China. The first centers are scheduled to open in 2020 in Beijing and Shanghai. Harves Entertainment is a division of Harves, a premiere Chinese real estate and investment firm. For additional information, visit www.harves.com/entertainment .

About Falcon's Creative Group

Falcon's Creative Group delivers innovative, powerful experiences with breakthrough solutions. We design immersive experiences that challenge the limits of reality and fire the imagination. Our passionate, award-winning team of artists, filmmakers, engineers, architects, designers, and writers transform everyday reality, every day. Falcon's Creative Group is home to Falcon's Treehouse, Falcon's Digital Media and Falcon's Licensing. Visit: www.falconscreativegroup.com .

