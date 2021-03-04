Hatch celebrates 65th anniversary with release of new campaign, "Positive change: leadership for a better world"

Global engineering, project management, and professional services firm shares insights on how the world has changed and where it is headed

Mississauga, Canada, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global engineering, project management, and professional services firm, Hatch, is celebrating its 65th anniversary with the release of a new campaign, “Positive change: leadership for a better world.” The campaign includes a report, curated video content, and a microsite, which detail how, in the last sixty-five years since the firm’s inception, they have changed to meet their clients’ evolving needs.

Hatch was founded in the 1950s as an engineering and technology consultancy firm primarily serving the metals and infrastructure sectors. The company’s first projects included work on the subway tunnels beneath Toronto for the Toronto Transit Commission and work for Québec Iron & Titanium’s (now Rio Tinto) metallurgical complex in Sorel-Tracy, Québec. Hatch has pioneered, innovated, and raised the bar in the industries in which we work, partnering with clients in the pursuit of positive change, while simultaneously growing the company to more than 9,000 employees worldwide.

With these commemorative assets, Hatch leaders from around the globe examine how the world is facing its toughest challenges, how our clients have responded, and how the role of engineers has transformed to deliver holistic solutions. The experts tackle issues such as climate change, food accessibility and security, the energy transition, digitization, urbanization, and community engagement, providing their insights into how these challenges are transforming how we work together and lending insight into their visions for the future.

“As ‘entrepreneurs with a technical soul,’ Hatch is uniquely positioned and obligated to tackle the toughest challenges facing our clients, and our world today. Some of the major themes occurring in our market sectors include the energy transformation towards renewable power and decarbonization, infrastructure development towards large, livable cities with sustainable resources, and a shift towards a new, digitized world. The climate change and sustainability solutions we identify in partnership with our clients will not only positively impact their businesses, but the communities and environments we all live and work in,” said John Bianchini, Hatch’s chairman and CEO.

“Communities, industries, engineers, and advisors will need to come together and demonstrate the leadership that’s required to build the world we want and can sustain. Tackling the challenges of the future will require solutions that are bold, innovative, and challenge the status quo,” added Martin Doble, Hatch’s global managing director of Strategy and Development.

“One thing is certain: change is inevitable. Engineering is about solving problems, and the world won’t have a shortage of those anytime soon. Never before has society needed engineers, scientists, technologists, and advisors more. Never before has it been more important for businesses to work collaboratively with their host communities and truly engage the people who live in them. But whatever the future may bring, I remain confident that we are ready to take on whatever the next few decades have in store–for us, our clients, and our communities,” asserted John Bianchini, chairman and CEO.

“We are in an era of global transition. Our world needs leaders, visionaries, and realists to create practical solutions that will bring a sustainable and resilient future to meet the aspirations of humankind. At Hatch, we are determined and committed to bring our leadership, ingenuity, energy, and strong values to work to achieve positive change together,” said Martin Doble, Hatch’s global managing director of Strategy and Development

