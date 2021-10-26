Headworks International Announces Strategic Partnership in Ireland With Glan Agua

The Channel Partners offer state-of-the-art wastewater treatment and construction to the municipal and industrial market

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headworks International Inc. and Glan Agua Ltd. announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic channel partnership which will aim at winning and implementing wastewater treatment projects in Ireland, merging both parties' relevant technological and construction solutions and expertise.

The Agreement brings together Headworks International, a global provider of Biofilm technologies for wastewater reuse and treatment including Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR), Integrated fixed film activated sludge (IFAS), Anammox processes, and Glan Agua, a leader in the design, building and operation of water and wastewater solutions for municipal and industrial infrastructures in Ireland and the UK.

"This collaboration will significantly strengthen both of our companies' presence in the Irish wastewater market, offering an improved and seamless client experience in the execution of wastewater enhancement projects," said Headworks' CEO Michele LaNoue.

"Ireland is an important market for us, with its varied population demographic given its high population density, aging existing infrastructure, and tight effluent discharge regulations. Together with Glan Agua, we offer proven retrofit solutions which increase capacity and improve performance without additional expansion, as well as efficient, easy-to-operate greenfield plants with smaller-than-conventional plant footprints. The opportunities to jointly contribute to better water quality while reducing carbon footprint and energy savings is an exciting time," explained Afnan Din, VP of Global Sales.

"Innovation is Glan Agua's strong suit," affirms Innovation Manager Dr. Fabio Bacci. "As a BDO contractor and process engineering firm, we hold an ideal position to introduce technologies to market. Our open innovation strategy revolves around business development alliances to enhance our solutions' portfolio," he said. "Forging a channel partnership with Headworks International is a vibrant example of complementary engineering teams merging expertise and solutions to provide exclusive market offerings. Headworks International are ideal expert partners to Glan Agua; this collaboration will deliver solutions aimed at abating environmental impact caused by construction whilst improving quality of effluent and, consequently, Irish ambient water."

About Headworks International Inc.

Headworks International Inc. (www.headworksinternational.com) is one of the oldest independent wastewater technology providers in the biological sector, including one of the two originators of MBBR/IFAS technology, with over 30 years of experience in municipal, industrial, and marine applications. Its highly respected team of process design experts applies proven technologies for water reuse with discharge effluents meeting stringent BOD, Nitrification, and Total Nitrogen levels while reducing overall footprint. The team strives to lead the industry in improvements to water quality for release into the environment or reuse for sustainability of this important natural resource.

About Glan Agua Ltd.

Glan Agua and Glan Agua UK are DBO and MEICA contractors operating at Tier1 level in the Irish and UK municipal and industrial water markets. We strive to bring innovative solutions for the water and wastewater industry, a trait that sustained our rapid growth in both markets. Our strength comes from dedicated expert teams in civil, mechanical, process design, control and automation. Perhaps one of our greatest assets is our expertise in operation. Glan Agua Ltd currently operates over 50 water and wastewater plants in Ireland and it is this knowledge, coupled with effective feedback to our dedicated departments, that gives us the opportunity to continually improve the quality of our offerings.

