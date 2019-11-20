HIMSS20 Education Sessions Bring Together the “Who’s Who” of Healthcare

More Than 350 Expert-Led Sessions Announced Featuring Global Industry Insights

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition announced the schedule for its 2020 educational sessions. Changemakers from across the healthcare industry will lead more than 350 sessions and explore 17 distinct topic areas to give 45,000+ attendees the knowledge and inspiration needed to solve for global healthcare challenges. HIMSS20 will be held in Orlando, Florida from March 9-13, 2020.The topics covered in this year's educational sessions range from consumerization and patient experiences to user-centered design to privacy and security to health information exchange and more. All education sessions are available, here. See below for a preview of key programming from world-renowned healthcare and innovation leaders:The Power of Data to Transform and Humanize Health CareNusha Safabakhsh, MS, MBA, Executive Director, Measurement & Analytics, Institute for Human CaringTrends for Scaling Healthcare InnovationAdam Berger, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, UPMCHL7 FHIR: What's Now and What's NextGrahame Grieve, FHIR Product Director, Health Level Seven (HL7) International and Micky Tripathi, PhD, MPP, President and Chief Executive Officer, Massachusetts eHealth CollaborativeIs it Crystal Ball Gazing or Using Artificial IntelligenceJane L. Griffiths, RN, COTM, BAN, MHP, Chief Nursing Information Officer, Dubai Health AuthoritySocial Engineering in the Healthcare EnvironmentKathleen A. Mullin, CISSP, CCSFP, MLSE, MBA, Chief Information Security Officer, Healthmap SolutionsRegister for HIMSS20, here: https://www.himssconference.org/registration-info/registration-pricingAbout HIMSSHIMSS is a global advisor and thought leader supporting the transformation of the health ecosystem through information and technology. As a mission driven non-profit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and analytics to advise global leaders, stakeholders and influencers on best practices in health information and technology. Through our innovation engine, HIMSS delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, governments and market suppliers, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, HIMSS serves the global health information and technology communities with focused operations across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Our members include more than 80,000 individuals, 480 provider organizations, 470 non-profit partners and 650 health services organizations.