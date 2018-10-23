Hitachi Vantara Completes REAN Cloud Acquisition

Deal Strengthens Hitachi Vantara’s Ability To Accelerate Customers’ Digital Transformation Journeys



SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced the completion of its acquisition of REAN Cloud LLC, a global cloud systems integrator, managed services provider and solutions developer of cloud-native applications across big data, machine learning and emerging internet of things (IoT) spaces. Through this acquisition, Hitachi Vantara gains critical capabilities and industry-leading expertise in cloud migration and modernization, instantly elevating its cloud offering portfolio and managed services capabilities.

Directly complementing the strength of its Hitachi Enterprise Cloud (HEC) and on-premises deployments, Hitachi Vantara’s solutions offer unified cloud management for workloads across public, private and hybrid cloud environments. By combining REAN Cloud’s expertise in public cloud and intelligent data governance with its robust global delivery ecosystem, Hitachi Vantara will now be better positioned to meet the growing infrastructure and analytics-based needs of its customers.

According to Gartner Inc.: “Most Gartner clients are facing the challenge of adopting public cloud services while maintaining existing IT responsibilities for on-premises infrastructure and private clouds. To meet this challenge, the IT department must evolve into a broker of IT-based services by blending traditional services with both public and private cloud services. Gartner calls this evolution ‘hybrid IT.’” 1



Hitachi Vantara aims to address this gap with its new offerings, providing cloud migration and managed services that enable customers to operate across hybrid and multicloud infrastructure. Additionally, 47Lining, acquired by REAN Cloud last year, provides deep capabilities in cloud-based analytics and machine learning that powerfully expand Hitachi Vantara’s ability to maximize data-driven value for its customers focused on vertical IoT solutions.

“In the last year, we have expanded our investment in agile and flexible infrastructure as an engine for driving our customers’ digital transformations,” said Brian Householder, chief executive officer of Hitachi Vantara. “This acquisition underscores our commitment to meeting the ever-changing needs of the digital enterprise, as well as pioneering offerings that set the standard for excellence within intelligent analytics.”

“We are thrilled to welcome REAN Cloud into our Global Services organization,” said Bobby Soni, chief solutions and services officer at Hitachi Vantara. “Adding REAN Cloud to our portfolio strengthens the value we bring to transformation projects through advanced multicloud and analytics capabilities, and also extends our fully managed offerings targeting deep domain use cases.”

About REAN Cloud

REAN Cloud, a global cloud systems integrator and Managed Service Provider (MSP), is a Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and a Microsoft Azure Silver Partner. REAN Cloud offers managed services and solutions for hyperscale-integrated IaaS and PaaS providers, and is one the few systems integrators capable of supporting the entire cloud services life cycle. Backed by extensive security DNA and deep compliance IP and expertise, REAN Cloud specializes in helping enterprise customers that operate in highly regulated environments – Financial Services, Healthcare/Life Sciences, Education and the Public Sector – accelerate their cloud investments while extracting maximum value from use of the cloud itself.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., helps data-driven leaders find and use the value in their data to innovate intelligently and reach outcomes that matter for business and society. We combine technology, intellectual property and industry knowledge to deliver data-managing solutions that help enterprises improve their customers' experiences, develop new revenue streams, and lower the costs of business. Only Hitachi Vantara elevates your innovation advantage by combining deep information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and domain expertise. We work with organizations everywhere to drive data to meaningful outcomes. Visit us at www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society’s challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

