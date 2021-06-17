HOKA ONE ONE Names FCB First-Ever Global Creative AOR

New partnership marks next expansion chapter in company’s incredible success story

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOKA ONE ONE ®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), has announced the appointment of FCB as its first-ever global creative agency of record following a competitive review. FCB WEST, the network’s nimble creative boutique in San Francisco, will serve as the global lead office and will tap into FCB’s network of offices around the world.

Founded in 2009, HOKA is one of the fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands, committed to innovation and design to create positive change. The appointment of FCB signals the next expansion chapter in HOKA’s incredible growth story that saw a 62% year-over-year sales growth through the pandemic.

“As we set our sights on $1B and beyond, it’s the right time to hire HOKA’s first strategic AOR. With a brand as special as HOKA, it was important that we find the right partner who takes the responsibility of brand stewardship to heart. FCB demonstrated a curiosity, passion and deep understanding of HOKA that won us over.” – Wendy Yang, President, Performance Lifestyle Group - HOKA ONE ONE & Teva, Decker Brands

“With the power of FCB behind us, our focus will be on amplifying the uniqueness of HOKA to new and existing consumers. We’ve always been a very high-touch brand, connecting with consumers and adding value along their journey. Now we will extend our reach even further using a digitally driven approach because we know that once a consumer experiences our brand and products, they become fans for life.” – Norma Delaney, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing, HOKA ONE ONE

FCB will begin working with HOKA and its other agency partners immediately and expects the brand’s first global campaign under this new partnership to debut in 2022.

“HOKA is an incredible brand on a thrilling growth trajectory. People that know HOKA are passionate about it in a way that is rare. We’re excited to create work that is as bold, convention-defying and iconic as the shoes themselves.” – Simon White, President & CSO, FCB West

ABOUT HOKA

HOKA ONE ONE® is one of the fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands in history. Conceived in the mountains, HOKA footwear delivers an unprecedented combination of enhanced cushioning and support for a uniquely smooth ride. Every day, HOKA pushes the innovation and design of its footwear and apparel by teaming up with a deep roster of world champions, taste makers and everyday athletes. From finish lines to everyday life, HOKA fans love the brand for its bold and unexpected approach, and its belief in the power of humanity to create change for a better world. HOKA empowers a world of athletes to fly over the earth. For more information, visit hokaoneone.com or follow @hokaoneone. #TimeToFly

ABOUT FCB

FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, award-winning and integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Named Adweek’s 2020 Global Agency of the Year, Cannes Lions 2019 North American Creative Agency of the Year and a 2019 Ad Age A-List global top 10, FCB focuses on creating Never Finished campaign ideas that have the power to transform brands, businesses and communities. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG) and is the agency partner behind some of the world’s most admired global brands including Levi’s, Clorox, Anheuser-Busch InBev, GE, BMW and more. Visit fcb.com or follow @FCBglobal on Instagram and Twitter and FCB Global on Facebook and LinkedIn.

