Hootsuite Closes Out 2018 Celebrating 10 Years of Customer Success

World’s leading social suite now helps 18M+ customers and 4,000+ enterprises succeed with social

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hootsuite closed out its tenth year as the leader in social media management, helping organizations of every size, industry and geography achieve their business objectives with its industry-leading social suite. Now, more than 18 million customers—including individual professionals, SMBs and more than 4,000 of the largest of global enterprises—rely on Hootsuite to build their brands, businesses and customer relationships with social.



“Hootsuite has become an indispensable platform for millions of people and many companies around the world,” said Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada. “With more than 1,000 employees in twelve offices globally, it’s also yet another example of a Canadian tech start-up that has become an industry leader and a global success.”

“We’re proud of the impact our customers are having with Hootsuite within and beyond marketing to mirror the growing importance of social media across the entire customer journey, from awareness to advocacy,” said Ryan Holmes, CEO, Hootsuite. “The expansion of social’s value across the organization coupled with Hootsuite’s ongoing innovation led us to achieve 35%+ year-over-year revenue growth among new enterprise customers and today more than 90% of our revenue comes from outside Canada.”

Throughout 2018, Hootsuite focused on delivering value to customers via product innovation, new and deeper strategic partnerships and best-in-breed tech integrations, and industry-leading thought leadership. “We look forward to advancing our momentum in 2019 to ensure customers continue to succeed with social,” added Holmes.

“Prior to Hootsuite implementation, our social customer care was outsourced to agencies, who oftentimes responded only once a day and customers had to wait up to 24 hours to get a response,” said Dennis Owen, GM Branding and Social Media, Hong Kong Airlines. “With the introduction of the platform and bringing social customer care in-house, we have reduced our response time during work hours to an average of four hours—and later this year we plan to reduce that response time even further.”

Hootsuite’s 2018 momentum included the following highlights:

Product Innovation

Content Management : Hootsuite enhanced its content management offering with the launch of Campaign Manager, planning tools that ensure content related to campaigns is tracked accurately and efficiently.

: Hootsuite enhanced its content management offering with the launch of Campaign Manager, planning tools that ensure content related to campaigns is tracked accurately and efficiently. Customer Engagement : Hootsuite beta-launched Inbox, its reimagined customer engagement product designed to help customers efficiently and effectively surface and respond to customer inquiries on social.

: Hootsuite beta-launched Inbox, its reimagined customer engagement product designed to help customers efficiently and effectively surface and respond to customer inquiries on social. Paid Promotion : Hootsuite launched Boost giving customers the ability to manage organic and paid strategies all in one place to quickly promote organic content that’s already been approved and published.

: Hootsuite launched Boost giving customers the ability to manage organic and paid strategies all in one place to quickly promote organic content that’s already been approved and published. Instagram Publishing : As an Instagram Alpha partner, Hootsuite was the first to deliver this #1 customer-requested feature—direct Instagram scheduling and publishing for multiple teams across multiple accounts.

: As an Instagram Alpha partner, Hootsuite was the first to deliver this #1 customer-requested feature—direct Instagram scheduling and publishing for multiple teams across multiple accounts. Pinterest : Hootsuite launched an integration with Pinterest that enables customers to schedule and publish content directly to Pinterest via the Hootsuite platform.

: Hootsuite launched an integration with Pinterest that enables customers to schedule and publish content directly to Pinterest via the Hootsuite platform. LinkedIn Company Page Management : Hootsuite became the first partner to build on LinkedIn’s new Notifications API, empowering the more than 30 million companies on LinkedIn with more ways to manage and maximize engagement on their Pages.

New and Deeper Strategic Partnerships and Best-in-Breed Technology Integrations

Adobe : Hootsuite was awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year for the Americas and EMEA, recognizing integrations that bring the power of social to omni-channel campaigns across Adobe Experience Cloud.

: Hootsuite was awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year for the Americas and EMEA, recognizing integrations that bring the power of social to omni-channel campaigns across Adobe Experience Cloud. Brandwatch : Hootsuite integrated Brandwatch in to Hootsuite Analytics to provide customers with social media management and listening in one dashboard. Brandwatch also became a Hootsuite reseller.

: Hootsuite integrated Brandwatch in to Hootsuite Analytics to provide customers with social media management and listening in one dashboard. Brandwatch also became a Hootsuite reseller. Facebook : The integration of Hootsuite Amplify with Workplace made it quicker and easier for employees to share brand and thought leadership content across Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and other networks.

: The integration of Hootsuite Amplify with Workplace made it quicker and easier for employees to share brand and thought leadership content across Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and other networks. Google : Hootsuite became a Google Premier Partner and integrated Google Ads into Hootsuite Ads and AdEspresso by Hootsuite to bring search and social advertising campaigns together for the first time.

Industry-Leading Thought Leadership

Future of Social : Hootsuite’s Future of Social events revealed the biggest trends and actionable insights for social over the next decade. For those who missed it, its Future of Social Online Summit is now available.

: Hootsuite’s Future of Social events revealed the biggest trends and actionable insights for social over the next decade. For those who missed it, its is now available. Social Trends : Hootsuite’s third annual Social Trends 2019 report highlighted the biggest opportunities for executives and their teams to seize in the next year. The report noted five key social trends: Rebuilding trust, storifying social, closing the ads gap, cracking the commerce code and messaging eats the world.

: Hootsuite’s third annual report highlighted the biggest opportunities for executives and their teams to seize in the next year. The report noted five key social trends: Rebuilding trust, storifying social, closing the ads gap, cracking the commerce code and messaging eats the world. Hootsuite Blogs : More than 24 million marketers and social media professionals rely on the Hootsuite blog and AdEspresso by Hootsuite blog for thought leadership insights, trends and best practices annually.

: More than 24 million marketers and social media professionals rely on the and for thought leadership insights, trends and best practices annually. Hootsuite Academy : Hootsuite Academy delivers high quality training to educate and inspire social media professionals. Hootsuite awarded nearly 20,000 certifications in 2018, a 12% increase year-over-year.

Hootsuite continued to lead the way in social media management in 2018 as highlighted by the back-to-back nod on the Forbes Cloud 100, #1 rankings by customers across all four G2Crowd social media marketing categories, and recognition for its leadership in Social Media Management by Trust Radius.

