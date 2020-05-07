HOTEL announces Jorge M. Perez’s addition to its Board of Directors

MEXICO CITY, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: HOTEL) ("HOTEL" or "the Company"), one of the leading companies of the hotel industry in Mexico, announces real estate pioneer Jorge M. Pérez’s addition to its Board of Directors. The announcement comes shortly after Pérez and his family, via his Declaration of Trust, reached ten percent of HOTEL’s outstanding shares. “We are very proud of having Jorge on our Board of Directors and look forward to collaborating with him as his vast experience brings significant value to the table,” said HOTEL’s Chairman of the Board.

Pérez, who currently serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Miami-based The Related Group (Related), brings with him over 40 years of real estate development experience including some iconic hotel developments. Through Related and other ventures, Pérez has developed, rehabilitated and managed well over 100,000 individual units across several countries.

Over his career, Pérez has come to be recognized for his ability to identify untapped markets and a tireless commitment to improving each community he enters. By placing a heavy emphasis on integrating offerings that bring positive value to entire communities, including museum-quality art, Pérez has played a critical role in establishing some of the most desirable residential neighborhoods in South Florida and beyond, exponentially raising real estate values in the process.

“It is a great honor to join a team as accomplished and respected as HOTEL,” said Pérez. “While we may be navigating through uncharted waters at the moment, I am confident this is also a time to identify and move on new opportunities. I look forward to working with the rest of the Board to continue HOTEL’s tradition of excellence.”

About HOTEL

HOTEL is a leading company in the Mexican hotel industry, dedicated to the aquisition, conversion, development and operation of its own hotels as well as third parties-owned hotels. The Company focuses on the strategic location and quality, of its hotels, a unique management model, strict expenses control and the Krystal® brand as well as other international brands. At the end of year 2019, it had more than 3,700 employees and generated revenues of Ps. 2,238 million. For more information, please visit www.gsf-hotels.com.

About Jorge M. Pérez

Jorge M. Pérez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Related Group has been at the forefront of South Florida’s complex urban evolution for over 40 years. A commitment to ‘building better cities,’ and a natural ability to identify emerging trends has made him one of the most trusted and influential names in real estate. Related, as the largest multifamily developer in the State of Florida and one of the largest in the United States, is armed with a dynamic selection of land parcels, new financing techniques, the collective strength of Related’s management team and a pipeline of more than 100,000 residential units.

Legal Note:

The information provided in this report contains certain forward-looking statements and information related to Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe, S. A. B. de C. V. and its subsidiaries (jointly “Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe” or the “Company”) which are based in the understanding of its managers, as well as in assumptions and information currently available for the Company. Such statements reflect the current vision of Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe in regard to future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Several features may cause that the results, performance or current achievements of the Company may differ materially with respect to future results, performance or attainments of Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe that may be included, expressly or implied within such statements in regard to the future, including among others, alterations in the economic general conditions and/or politics, governmental and commercial changes globally or within the countries in which the Company does business, changes in the interests rates and inflation, exchange rates volatility, changes in the demand and regulations of the products marketed by the Company, changes in the price of raw materials and other goods, changes in the business strategies and several other features. If one or more these of risks or uncertainties are materialized, or if the assumptions used prove to be incorrect, the real results may materially differ from those described herein as anticipated, believed, expected or envisioned. Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Enrique Martínez Guerrero

CFO

+52 55 5261 0800

Maximilian Zimmermann

IR Director

+52 55 5261 4508