HOTEL announces the signing of our first franchise agreement with Hyatt for the first Hyatt Centric hotel in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe, S.A.B. Of C.V. (BMV: HOTEL) ("HOTEL" or "the Company"), one of the leading companies in the hotel industry in Mexico, announces the signing of a franchise agreement with Hyatt for Hyatt Centric Campestre Leon, which will be rebranded from Cleviá Grand Leon. This 5-star hotel in León, Guanajuato, Mexico, has 140 rooms and is located in “Puerta Bajío,” a premium location in a mixed-use real estate development including a shopping mall, residential apartments and office space. It is in the north of the city in the “zona dorada,” one of the fastest growing areas in the city. The hotel’s brand change is expected in Q1 2019.



This is the first franchise agreement that HOTEL signs with Hyatt and the first Hyatt Centric hotel to open in the country. The company is evaluating other possible future projects with Hyatt.

About HOTEL

The company is a leading company in the Mexican hotel industry, focused on acquisitions, use conversions, development and operation of its own hotels as well as third party-owned hotels. The Company focuses on strategic hotel location and quality, a unique hotel management model, strict expense control and the proprietary Krystal® brand as well as other international brands. As of year-end 2017, the Company employed over 3,200 people and generated revenues of Ps. 1,581 million. For more information, please visit gsf-hotels.com

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

Legal Note on Forward Looking Statements:

The information provided in this report contains certain forward-looking statements and information related HOTEL and its subsidiaries which are based in the understanding of its managers, as well as in assumptions and information currently available for the Company. Such statements reflect the current view of Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe in regard to future events subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Several features may cause that the results, performance or current achievements of the Company may differ materially with respect to future results, performance or attainments of Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe that may be included, expressly or implied within such statements in regard to the future, including among others, alterations in the economic general conditions and/or politics, governmental and commercial changes globally or within the countries in which the Company has any business interests, changes in the interests rates and inflation, exchange rates volatility, changes in the demand and regulations of the products marketed by the Company, changes in the price of raw materials and other goods, changes in the business strategies and several other features. If one or more these of risks or uncertainties are materialized, or if the assumptions used result to be incorrect, the real results may materially differ from those described herein as anticipated, believed, expected or envisioned. Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.



Enrique Martínez

Financial Director

emartinez@gsf-hotels.com

Tel: +52 (55) 5261 0807

Maximilian Zimmermann

Investor Relations Director

inversionistas@gsf-hotels.com

Tel: +52 (55) 5261 4508