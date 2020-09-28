Hotelbeds and NexusTours sign strategic partnership

NexusTours will be the preferred provider for transfers, local expert assistance and experiences in Mexico and the Dominican Republic.



The DMC gains access to Hotelbeds’ 60,000 B2B travel buyers, including travel agents, airlines, points redemption programmes and tour operators worldwide.

Hotelbeds’ customers will be serviced by a leading DMC in Mexico and the Dominican Republic, with over 5,000 excursions and an extensive portfolio of shared, private and luxury transfer services.

CANCUN, Mexico, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotelbeds, the world’s leading bedbank, has today announced a strategic partnership with NexusTours, the leading destination management company (DMC) in the Caribbean, Central America and North America.

Through this agreement NexusTours will be the preferred provider for transfers, local expert assistance and experiences in Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

The strategic partnership provides Nexus with access to Hotelbeds’ 60,000 travel trade buyers from more than 140 source markets worldwide, including tour operators, airlines, points redemption programmes and retail travel agencies – many of whom provide access to international travelers who book further in advance, cancel less, stay for longer and spend more in destination.

At the same time, Hotelbeds’ customers will have access to a leading DMC in Mexico and the Dominican Republic, with an extensive portfolio of shared, private and luxury transfer services from all airports and ports, over 5,000 excursions and world-class customer service. NexusTours products will be added to Hotelbeds’ wider Beyond The Bed global portfolio which already features: over 18,000 activities in 690 destinations, 25,000 transfer routes in 1,100 destinations as well as theme-park attractions and entrance tickets for events all over the world.

Additionally the end customers of Hotelbeds’ 60,000+ travel trade buyers will have access to NexusTours’ recently launched Concierge Service that enriches the traveler experience in-destination, through a personalized service of local experts that supports travelers from before their arrival and throughout their stay.

Javier Arevalo, Managing Director of the Beyond The Bed portfolio at Hotelbeds, commented: “During these challenging times of vast health, social and economic impact on the Travel Industry we have been working together with NexusTours to make this alliance a reality. We are very proud to partner together, combining NexusTours’ local expertise with the global distribution reach of Hotelbeds, and in so doing contribute to accelerating the recuperation of Mexico and the Dominican Republic as leading destinations.”

“I am certain that our 60,000 travel trade clients will be excited to have access to the extensive portfolio of transfer services, experiences and local expert assistance we can provide with NexusTours.”

Ruben Gutierrez, President Sunwing Destinations Services at NexusTours added: “We are very excited to launch this strategic partnership with Hotelbeds. It provides not only incremental revenue stream opportunities but also international exposure for our Mexican and Dominican Republic destinations.”

“As two companies with innovation in our DNA we have taken advantage of the current situation to adapt to the new needs and expectations of travelers. This agreement allows us to continue to lead the market, uniting technological and distribution capabilities with the ‘human touch’ of our local experts in order to provide a unique and personalized experience to our shared clients."

About NexusTours

NexusTours is the leading destination management company in the Caribbean, Central America and North America with offices located in 20 countries and across 58 destinations. As local experts in the destinations they serve, NexusTours offers an extensive portfolio of accommodation options, including more than 7,000 hotels, transfer services (including shared, private and luxury options) from all airports and ports, over 5,000 excursions for travelers of all ages and interests and world-class customer service. Part of the Sunwing Travel Group, NexusTours provides destination services for a number of leading North American and European travel companies including Sunwing Vacations, Vacation Express and TUI Travel Group along with over 1,500 travel partners across Latin America, Mexico, North America and Europe. NexusCube is a ‘one-stop shop’ where travel partners can find all kind of travel services provided by local experts, in the destinations they have customer support operations. The online platform includes options to select hotels, transfers, tours and excursions and gives immediate confirmations for all services booked. For more information on how to access the platform please visit https://corporate.nexustours.com/corporate/

About Hotelbeds

Hotelbeds is the world’s leading bedbank.

In a fragmented and complex travel landscape, Hotelbeds provides over 180,000 hotel properties across the globe with access to high-value, complementary distribution channels that significantly increase occupancy rates and optimise RevPAR – whilst not competing with the hotelier’s direct distribution strategy.

Hotelbeds does this by offering hoteliers access to a network of over 60,000 hard-to-access B2B travel buyers such as tour operators, retail travel agents, airline websites, and loyalty schemes in over 140 source markets worldwide. These channels provide hotel partners with returning guests that book further in advance, cancel less, spend more in-destination and stay longer.

In addition to accommodation, Hotelbeds is also the world’s largest B2B seller of travel ancillaries, offering 25,000 transfer routes and 18,000 activities, as well as attractions, multi-day tours, tickets and car hire. Operating under the ‘Beyond the Bed’ product line, it provides both hoteliers and travel distribution partners with an efficient platform and powerful tools to easily integrate and commercialise its leading portfolio of high-margin products.

The company is headquartered in Palma, Spain and employs around 5,000 employees across over 60 offices globally.

