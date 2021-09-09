How Cobwebs Technologies WEBINT Platform Helps Intelligence Agencies in Their Efforts to Prevent Terror Attacks

The AI-powered WEBINT platform monitors the surface, deep, and dark web to extract and analyze relevant open-source data to provide insights into potential terrorist attacks

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobwebs Technologies announced today that its AI-powered WEBINT platform helps intelligence officers and analysts with their (counter)intelligence activities to prevent terrorist attacks.

The 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington, DC by Al Qaeda shook the world, taking authorities by surprise. Looking back and analyzing how the terrorists were able to achieve this, it becomes clear that intelligence and counterintelligence played a major part. Al Qaeda at its end used gathered and analyzed information to make highly accurate and realistic assessments of its operating environment during its preparations, resulting in careful planning.

In contrast, previous planned and executed attacks aimed at U.S. targets were not part of the threat analysis of Western security agencies. For example, the 1992 terror attack when a truck bomb exploded below the North Tower of the World Trade Center, killing six and injuring more than 1,000 people, was quickly forgotten. In 1997, terrorists revealed in court that they planned a bombing to topple the North Tower into the South Tower, bringing them both down with the aim of killing 250,000 Americans.

Another terrorist plot involved the assassination of Pope John Paul II during a visit to the Philipines; the blowing up of 11 airliners flying from Asia to the United States with an estimated death toll of 4,000, and crashing a rented plane full of explosives into the CIA Headquarters.

Ignoring identified threats based on (counter)intelligence comes at a high price, as the 9/11 calamity that claimed the lives of 3,000 people and cost the economy trillions of dollars in its aftermath, illustrates. Intelligence agencies do not have the manpower and budgets for keeping a contingent of security agents with the sole mandate to stop terrorist attacks. That's why today they rely on collecting and analyzing information from various sources for their threat analyses. These sources include online sources, since terrorists use darknets and other online forums and channels for their planning, recruiting, and purchasing of resources. This requires collecting and analyzing huge amounts of web data for analysis. Also due to time restraints, intelligence agencies are turning to OSINT tools, such as the AI-Powered Web Intelligence platform of Cobwebs, to assist them in their efforts to identify imminent terrorist attacks for follow-up. Such a WEBINT platform allows intelligence officers and analysts to detect and analyze threat actors and map their hidden activity networks and behavior patterns across numerous OSINT sources.

"Our leading web intelligence platform automatically extracts targeted critical insights from big data with advanced and powerful AI machine-learning algorithms. Designed to meticulously scan the surface, deep, and dark web to collect and analyze huge amounts of data in record time, the platform helps intelligence agencies with their threat analysis," explained Udi Levy, CEO & Co-Founder at Cobwebs Technologies, "Our WEBINT platform analyzes content from OSINT websites on the surface, deep, and dark web using highly sophisticated algorithms in order to identify relevant information on e.g., message boards and social networks in various languages. Theplatform also presents the collected and analyzed data in user-friendly formats such as connection graphs and timelines. The platform can also generate alerts when relevant information crops up to enable faster response times in time-sensitive scenarios."

The Cobwebs AI-powered web intelligence platform assists national security agencies in their threat intelligence efforts to prevent terrorist attacks. The platform's predictive analytics and machine-learning algorithms collect and analyze big data, which allows intelligence officers and analysts to get comprehensive insights for making smart, data-driven decisions. The platform also employs Natural Language Processing (NLP) algorithms to get insight into the sentiments and intentions of (potential) terrorists and context in multiple languages.

With the WEBINT platform of Cobwebs as part of their arsenal, intelligence agencies will be better prepared in their efforts to prevent more terrorist attacks.

To learn more, visit www.cobwebs.com or contact us at: info@cobwebs.com

Related Images











Image 1: Counter Terror









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment