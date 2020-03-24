HP Helps Business Professionals Stay Productive at Home with Printing for Months Without Reloading

Introducing HP Neverstop Laser with 7X more printing in the box6, first-of-its-kind, easy toner reload for less than one cent per page5



PALO ALTO, Calif., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. today announced global availability of HP Neverstop Laser, the world’s first toner tank1.

“As business people shift to work from home, they need technology that is easy to use and printing with fewer interruptions – HP Neverstop delivers both,” said Tuan Tran, President, Printing, HP Inc. “This means printing for months9, without having to refill toner, at the lowest cost per page.”

Key features include:

Get more toner in-box delivering up to 7X more pages than in-class lasers 6

° No cartridge replacement interruptions 1 with up to 5,000 pages of printing included before your first toner reload 6 .

° Get legendary quality, reliability and precision printing now and every time you reload.

° HP Toner Reload Kits cost less, with up to 2.5X more pages compared to in-class HP cartridges 7 . Quickly restore toner levels with up to 2,500 pages 7 – no mess, no stress 1 . Watch how .

° Easy mobile scanning and printing, secure fax sending, seamless Toner Reload Kit ordering and Smart Tasks document organization with the HP Smart App, which allows on-the-go access from virtually anywhere 8 .

° HP Neverstop Laser’s low emission, clean air quality technology is both Blue Angel and Energy Star 3.0 certified.

° Made with more than 25 percent recycled plastic by weight while the toner reload kit is made of 75 percent recycled plastic by weight.

° Up to an 84 percent smaller environmental footprint over its life2 than standard laser printers due to continuous toner supply system (CTSS)3 and recycled content4.

Pricing and Availability

HP Neverstop Laser is available for purchase now globally from select retailers. Pricing and more information can be found at hp.com/neverstop .

MEDIA CONTACTS:



Jaclyn Montalvo, HP

Jaclyn.Montalvo@hp.com

http://press.ext.hp.com





1 HP Neverstop: World’s first cartridge-free toner tank laser printer offers fast and clean refill experience: Constant toner self-reload using imaging-drum-in-place OEM toner supplies compared to majority of worldwide OEM monochrome laser printers <$250 USD and MFPs priced <$350 USD as of Nov 15, 2018.? HP internal research & Keypoint Intelligence-Buyers Lab 2019 study commissioned by HP.? Market share as reported by IDC CYQ2 2018 Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, 2018Q2 Release.? For details, see keypointintelligence.com/HPNeverstop

HP Neverstop: 84 percent smaller environmental footprint over its life2 than standard laser printers due to its continuous toner supply system (CTSS)3 and recycled content4

2 Environmental footprint includes printer and supplies: raw material extraction and processing, printer manufacturing and transportation as well as electricity, drum and reload kit use and end-of-use. Does not include paper use.

3 Carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) savings of HP Neverstop with CTSS Technology vs. HP LaserJet Pro M15a and HP LaserJet Pro MFP M28a Printers is based on the average lifetime use of printing 50,000 pages. Peer-reviewed life cycle assessment models commissioned by HP and conducted by thinkstep. Results reviewed by HP internal LCA experts. Analysis completed June 27, 2019.

4 HP Neverstop is made with more than 25 percent recycled plastic by weight of plastic.

5 Lowest cost for Original HP Toner in-class. Less than 1 cent per page: Compared to the majority of in-class MFPs cartridge devices <$330 USD. Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab February 2020 research study commissioned by HP, based on research survey of printer manufacturers’ and resellers’ published specifications, pricing, and data sheets as of 02/03/2020. Market share as reported by IDC Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker - Final Historical 2019Q3. Total cost of ownership based on printer MSRP, in-box supplies, and highest-capacity replacement OEM supplies to print 234 pages a month over 4 years. Monthly page volume based on internal HP estimates. For details, please see: keypointintelligence.com/HPNeverstopUS.

6 Get more toner in-box delivering up to 7x more pages than in-class lasers: Actual yield varies considerably based on content of printed pages and other factors. Average based on included OEM supplies, ISO/IEC 19752 and continuous printing. Additional printed pages require toner reload. For details see www.hp.com/go/learnaboutsupplies. Compared to majority of in-class monochrome laser printers and MFPs $250 to $300 & €260 to €300 sold in developed markets. HP internal research based on survey of printer manufacturers published in-box yield as of Sept 28, 2019. Market share as reported by IDC Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker - Final Historical 2019Q2.

7 HP Toner Reload Kits cost a lot less, with up to 2.5X more pages compared to in-class HP cartridges: Based on internal HP comparison of MSRP/[MRSP equivalent for EMEA region] and cost-per-page of in-class HP LaserJet Pro M15 and HP LaserJet Pro MFP M28 with standard-fill HP 44A/48A Black Original LaserJet Toner Cartridge, as of March 2020. For details see www.hp.com/go/learnaboutsupplies.

8 Printing, scanning and copying from virtually anywhere: Requires the HP Smart app download. For details on local printing requirements see hp.com/go/mobileprinting. Certain features/software are available in English language only. Internet access required and must be purchased separately. Fax capabilities are for sending a fax only, and may require additional purchase. For more information, see hpsmart.com/mobile-fax.

9 Printing for Months without Reloading: Based on HP internal research that 90% of US customers AMPV (Average Monthly Printing Volume) is under 486 pages per month, which equals about 10.2 month for 5000 pages.

