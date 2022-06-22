HqO Extends Product Offerings to Support Corporate Enterprises Across the Globe

New HqO App Capabilities Merge Fun and Functionality to Drive Success in the Hybrid Workplace

BOSTON, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HqO , the industry-leading workplace experience platform, today announced a new suite of product capabilities that enable corporate enterprises to engage with the hybrid workforce and optimize workplace investments. These enhancements are the result of positive feedback from corporations about HqO’s scalable and personalized landlord solutions, with corporations asking for similar capabilities to inform their own workplace investments and help hybrid employees be more efficient and engaged with the workplace. Employers can now remove friction and deepen workplace engagement in an easy, seamless way — drawing employees back into the office and improving employee satisfaction. This news follows HqO’s acquisition of two notable employee experience companies in the past year ( Office App and Leesman ) and accelerates the company’s rapidly-growing traction within the corporate market.



“The more employees return to the office, the more solutions companies are adding to their technology infrastructure to better support them,” explains Thijs van der Burgt, Vice President of Product at HqO. “Unfortunately, this can create a lot of confusion for employees if there are too many digital tools in the workplace — which leads to a poor user experience. That’s why we've consolidated all of these capabilities into a ‘single pane of glass,’ enabling employees to easily access all of the physical and online resources they need to get their jobs done in the least amount of time — whether they work from home or in the office.”

These key enhancements provide Workplace Experience (WX) Managers with tools to drive greater workplace engagement for today’s hybrid workforce, while also optimizing workplace investments. They fall under two main categories:

New Engagement Tools

More targeted tools will give WX Managers more options to continually promote engagement programs, track the results of these programs, and collect customized feedback to maximize effectiveness:

Micro-Survey Builder: This feedback tool provides a deeper, ongoing understanding of employee sentiment and needs with custom feedback. Workplace experience managers can easily use the Micro-Survey Builder to create custom polls and surveys such as “suggestion boxes,” feedback on upcoming events, and much more.





This feedback tool provides a deeper, ongoing understanding of employee sentiment and needs with custom feedback. Workplace experience managers can easily use the Micro-Survey Builder to create custom polls and surveys such as “suggestion boxes,” feedback on upcoming events, and much more. Targeted Communication Tools: Targeted communication functionality makes it easier than ever for workplace experience managers to create and deliver attention-getting content without email. WX Managers can easily mix and match different elements, use rich text, and edit as needed. They can also create user calls-to-action delivered through the HqO app or mobile alerts. Push notifications now take users directly to specific content.

Additional Booking Capabilities

Extended resource reservation capabilities will empower employees to work how they work best, by providing access to more resources through integrations with enterprise systems:

Resource Booking Integrated with Microsoft Exchange: This capability helps employees save time and find spaces on-the-go, wherever they are. Employees can use the HqO app to view room availability, book spaces, and manage reservations for all Microsoft Exchange resources.





This capability helps employees save time and find spaces on-the-go, wherever they are. Employees can use the HqO app to view room availability, book spaces, and manage reservations for all Microsoft Exchange resources. Parking Reservations: This capability enables employees to easily plan ahead and reserve an on-site parking space for a safer and more convenient commute.

"Vendors focused on the unique challenges of hybrid work have emerged with some differentiated offerings (e.g. HqO),” says a recent Gartner report.* “[...] These vendors are focused on the needs of the hybrid employee as they interact with the corporate workplace. Their applications are used to explore and reserve workspaces (desks, rooms, collaboration areas, etc.), navigate the workplace, coordinate with colleagues, plan the best days to attend the workplace, access services, and ensure that employees feel safe in the post-pandemic workplace.”

HqO’s new product offerings come at the perfect time for employers, who now need to do more than ever before to attract employees to the office, provide great workplace experiences, and keep workers engaged. Recent HqO data reveals that nearly 90% of employers have implemented some type of hybrid work arrangement, but they remain dissatisfied with how these models are working. Additionally, the factors driving this dissatisfaction revolve largely around a company’s technology: 68% of employers report the poor user adoption of workplace experience tools, and 78% cite disconnected tools as being a significant hindrance to hybrid success.

*Gartner®, “Demand to Support Hybrid Employee Experience Is Driving a Transformation of the Workplace Markets”, Tori Paulman, Tammy Shoham, Mike Gotta, May 11, 2022. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

