Hyde Marine Completes Land-Based Testing for USCG Type Approval

Pittsburgh, PA, Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyde Marine, a division of Calgon Carbon Corporation, announced today that it successfully completed its land-based testing for the Hyde GUARDIAN® ballast water treatment system (BWTS) that covers both USCG Type Approval requirements and Revised IMO G8 Guidelines. The testing protocol requires a minimum of 15 successful test runs in three different water salinities under varying and extremely challenging water conditions.

The Hyde GUARDIAN® BWTS utilizes filtration with medium-pressure UV for disinfection. The system originally received IMO Type Approval in 2009, and USCG Alternate Management System acceptance in 2013. Completion of this new round of land-based testing in accordance with the USCG preferred stain test method is a key step in the application process for USCG Type Approval, as well as qualifying the system under the Revised IMO G8 Guidelines. The phases of the USCG Type Approval process include documentation review, bench testing, land-based testing, shipboard testing, and environmental testing.

“Completion of land-based testing is a great milestone for our team and for our product,” says Chris Todd, Executive Director of Hyde Marine. “We are still in the process of shipboard testing for the Hyde GUARDIAN® system, and we expect to be able to submit our USCG Type Approval application in the summer of 2019 following its completion. We are eager to help ship owners comply with both USCG and IMO ballast water management regulations.”

About Calgon Carbon Corporation

Calgon Carbon, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kuraray Co., Ltd. (TYO: 3405) (Kuraray), is a global leader in the manufacture and/or distribution of innovative coal-, wood- and coconut-based activated carbon products – in granular, powdered, pelletized and cloth form – to meet the most challenging purification demands of customers throughout the world.



Complemented by world-class activated carbon and ultraviolet (UV) light purification and disinfection equipment systems and service capabilities, as well as diatomaceous earth and perlites, Calgon Carbon provides purification solutions for more than 700 distinct applications, including drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a variety of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Calgon Carbon employs approximately 1,300 people and operates 20 manufacturing, reactivation, innovation and equipment fabrication facilities in the U.S., Asia, and in Europe, where Calgon Carbon is known as Chemviron.

Calgon Carbon was acquired by Kuraray in March of 2018. With complementary products and services, the combined organization will continue to focus on providing the highest quality and most innovative activated carbon and filtration media products, equipment, and services to meet customer needs anywhere in the world. For more information, visit calgoncarbon.com.

About Hyde Marine

Hyde Marine is part of Calgon Carbon UV Technologies LLC. With more than 100 years in the maritime industry and pioneering development of ballast water treatment technologies, Hyde Marine has become the leading U.S. manufacturer and educator regarding regulations, technologies, installation experiences, and challenges facing this sector. Since its initial launch in 1998, the Hyde GUARDIAN® BWTS has emerged as an industry leader featuring mechanical separation with filtration followed by UV disinfection – with more than 500 Hyde GUARDIAN® units sold to date for installation in various ship types and sizes around the world.

