i2 Group Extends Analytics Capabilities with Acquisition of Rosoka

OTTAWA, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i2 Group (i2), a wholly owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation (Harris), is extending its portfolio of solutions for intelligence analysis through the acquisition of Rosoka Software Inc (Rosoka).



This investment by Harris comes only six months since it acquired i2 and demonstrates their commitment to i2’s continued growth. The acquisition will strengthen i2’s capabilities in the delivery of its mission-critical software that supports homeland security, state and local law enforcement, and financial crime investigations.

The technology secured by the acquisition of Rosoka means that when it comes to data analysis, unstructured data is no longer a barrier. This capability, which is now available in the i2 portfolio, will allow data analysts and investigators to extract insights automatically from a variety of documents such as Microsoft® Word, PDFs, and web pages. It will allow a multitude of new unstructured data sources to be immediately exploited by i2’s global user base.

Jamie Caffrey, Executive Vice President of i2 Group, said: “Bringing the Rosoka solution into i2 is a game changer. It further enhances our products’ capabilities and will improve an analyst’s time to value by deriving insight from the mass of unstructured data they confront every day. Documents can now be directly imported into the i2 product they already use and be immediately ready for analysis.”

“Harris’ support of i2 extends beyond this acquisition and is backed by the significant investment in both our expert teams and the solutions we provide. We have recently released software updates across the entire product suite and this acquisition builds upon our mission to provide the most capable and trusted global intelligence analysis platform.”

Gregory Roberts, CEO and Founder of Rosoka, said: “We already have a splendid working relationship with Jamie and the i2 team and to join the Harris family is an amazing opportunity for Rosoka’s solutions to be adopted more widely. I look forward to working with i2 to provide even greater capabilities to data analysts and investigators globally.”

With an estimated 80% of all enterprise data being unstructured, Rosoka will be a force multiplier for the i2 product line. It will allow i2 users to consistently and repeatably analyze documents in over 200 languages to extract key relationships, geospatial locations, and the underlying sentiment in those associations.

As a key historic partner of i2, the Rosoka brand will become part of i2’s business. The unstructured document data capability is available immediately in the new i2 TextChart product line.

For further information, contact:

Jamie Caffrey

Executive Vice President, i2 Group

E: [email protected]

About i2 Group

i2 Group is a world-leader in intelligence analysis software. They empower intelligence analysts and investigators to discover, create, and disseminate actionable intelligence to identify the perpetrators of criminal activity. Founded in Cambridge, UK in 1990, it has more than 30 years’ experience in helping its users to solve complex problems. Their products have been proven in countless real-world operations and are relied upon by 4,500+ users in more than 140 countries.

About Rosoka

Rosoka provides the power to unlock large volumes of information from any multilingual source, determines the relevance and relationship of the data, and delivers value specific results on any platform, application, or device from 230+ languages.

About N. Harris Computer Corporation (Harris)

Harris acquires software businesses, manages them using industry best practices, and builds them for the future. Through acquisitions, Harris has grown extensively from its roots in the utilities, local government, education, private and healthcare sectors to operate over 180 businesses globally across more than twenty industries. Harris is an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), one of North America’s most active acquirers of software businesses.



