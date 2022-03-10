imimobile’s CPaaS solution offers frictionless customer experience at each stage of the journey, and using RCS as a channel generated over a 100% increase in engagement vs. email London, UK | March 10, 2022

imimobile, the global cloud communications software and solutions provider (part of Webex by Cisco), has announced that SMARTY, a UK SIM-only mobile network, has deployed imiconnect and imicampaign to support its growing subscriber base and drive a more seamless customer experience across its marketing journeys and digital channels.

With imimobile’s communications platform as a service (CPaaS) solution – imiconnect - at its core, SMARTY can now better support seamless customer engagement across its customer onboarding programme as well as throughout its in-life and retention campaigns which required greater need for effective, cross-channel, personalised communications. This has allowed SMARTY to replace disparate services and vendors, consolidating these channels and services to minimise costs, maximise operational efficiencies and improve campaign response rates.

Replacing the manual processes of previous solutions with imimobile’s multi-channel CPaaS technology has provided SMARTY with better automation through one central platform to manage all its customer interactions. Its teams now have real-time insight into the communications customers are receiving and how they are interacting and responding to these, which in turn offers the ability to add further levels of automation and intelligence throughout the customer journey to improve the overall experience.

“As we continue to grow our customer base, it was becoming apparent that we needed to change the way in which we interact with customers,” said Sayed Hajamaideen, Head of Marketing & Propositions at SMARTY. “Our ethos is simple, honest mobile and we found that imimobile aligned very strongly to this with its easy, straightforward, and intelligent technology. SMARTY is in an extremely competitive industry, and we are an ambitious company – we were looking for a highly personalised, automated customer experience solution that would keep pace with the speed at which we are moving. imimobile has helped overhaul our entire approach to customer communications through its CPaaS platform and multi-channel capabilities to ensure a frictionless experience for our growing customer base.”

imiconnect sits at the heart of SMARTY’s customer communications, from welcome and onboarding to loyalty and retention campaigns. It directly integrates with SMARTY’s existing systems, including its CRM platform, which allows SMARTY to automate communications with customers at key moments to, for example, ‘refer a friend’ or ‘leave a review’.

This integration also provides a complete view of the customer and helps SMARTY’s teams to craft appropriate communications specific to their journeys. The platform also syncs with SMARTY’s Trust Pilot reviews programme, using rich communication services (RCS) to make it even easier and more convenient for customers to leave reviews, with SMARTY now reaching a 70% 5-star rating. This end-to-end journey orchestration allows for more interactive conversations that better relate to each individual customer and their needs at that time.

“We know that customer experience is becoming a board-level discussion, as more and more business leaders understand its increasing impact on the bottom line,” said Jay Patel, VP & GM, Webex CPaaS. “SMARTY is at the forefront of this curve, seeing the critical importance for implementing a CPaaS solution to manage its customer communications. They needed a better solution to support their customer base, one that could help evolve marketing-led journeys to an end-to-end customer experience. The imiconnect platform acts as a central hub, delivering automation, personalisation, innovation, and a multi-channel approach to support how SMARTY is able to engage their customer base at each and every stage of their journey. Using this approach to reaching out across the most appropriate channel, SMARTY has unsurprisingly seen up to a 500% uplift in campaign engagement compared to the traditional single channel approach.”

With automation, personalisation, and the ability to innovate with agility at its core, imimobile enables seamless 'two-way' communications for SMARTY’s customers, giving customers the ability to respond directly in the same channel where they have received the messages from SMARTY’s team. This joined up communication across all channels has made it extremely easy and efficient for SMARTY to continually communicate with its customers in a place and time that suits them best so that they can be kept up to date with new products and services, while also be able to make informed decisions on tariffs and packages.

For more information on imiconnect, please visit imimobile.com/products/imiconnect About SMARTY:

All of SMARTY’s plans are jam-packed with data, unlimited calls and texts and are flexible 30-day plans. With SMARTY, EU roaming is included (up to 12GB) and, as there’s no contract and no tie in, customers are never forced into accepting price rises, giving customers complete honesty, flexibility and simplicity.

SMARTY is powered by Three’s strong and reliable 3G, 4G and 5G network, which delivers superfast speeds for browsing, streaming, gaming, downloading, and emailing.

The SIM-only network is on a mission to put the trust back into the mobile industry, by doing things properly. SMARTY believes there’s a better way to do things; great value, simple plans, transparent pricing and flexible 1-month plans. On SMARTY, customers don’t need to worry about a hefty bill or nasty surprises at the end of the month – it’s simple, honest mobile. For more information on the new plans, visit www.smarty.co.uk

imimobile, part of Webex, provides cloud communications software and services that manage business-critical customer interactions at scale.

We believe that customer experience is the key competitive advantage for consumer businesses. So, we're creating a world where enterprises can stay constantly connected to their customers. A world where every touchpoint, on every channel, is an opportunity to deliver rich, engaging, intuitive experiences.

Our API and low-code Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) offering, imiconnect, enables large enterprises to automate, orchestrate and monitor their customer interactions all on one platform. This helps businesses to lower costs, reduce complexity and accelerate IT roadmaps. Our innovative platform and applications are being used at scale today by blue-chip global enterprises and leading public-sector organizations to deliver smarter customer interactions, such as AA, Best Buy, BT, Capitec Bank, Centrica, EE, IHG, Mercedes, Orange, O2, Vodafone and Walgreens.

The business was acquired by Cisco Systems in February 2021 and has global offices across the UK, USA, Canada, India, and South Africa.

www.imimobile.com

Contact Details

Michael Kocher

+1 704-960-2295

[email protected]

Caroline Brunton

+44 7796 274416

[email protected]

Company Website

https://imimobile.com/gb/products/imiconnect

Agencia EFE S.A. no se hace responsable de la información que contiene este mensaje y no asume responsabilidad alguna frente a terceros sobre su íntegro contenido, quedando igualmente exonerada de la responsabilidad de la entidad autora del mismo