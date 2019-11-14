Imperial Capital Hires Mark Green As Head of Special Situations & Structured Credit

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital, LLC ("Imperial Capital"), today announced that Mark Green has joined the firm as the Head of Special Situations and Structured Credit. Based in New York, Mr. Green will be responsible for expanding Imperial Capital's credit sales, trading and investment banking efforts further through credit event-driven situations, structuring expertise and investment strategies designed to allow clients to develop valuable solutions to issues they face and benefit from market opportunities across a range of asset classes. "Mark has an exceptional track record of investing, leading teams and building businesses, and we are excited to have him join our firm. Structured credit is an important strategic priority and Mark brings with him strong transaction experience, client relationships, and is the right partner to drive growth. Having worked with him in the past, I know he will bring a new competitive edge and expand our credit capabilities for clients," said Tim Sullivan, Head of US Credit.Mr. Green said, "I am thrilled to join Imperial Capital and grateful for the opportunity to lead this business. The firm is well positioned to expand its capabilities and I look forward to providing innovative and strategic solutions to clients while pursuing attractive risk adjusted returns for Imperial Capital's current and future investors." Prior to joining Imperial Capital, Mr. Green was the Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Chatham Road Capital, a credit-focused investment firm he co-founded that exploited market imbalances and inefficiencies in the public and private markets. Prior to the formation of Chatham Road Capital, Mr. Green served as a Managing Director at Leucadia National Corporation, where he managed Leucadia's real estate principal and special situations investment activities. In addition, Mr. Green headed the original build out of Jefferies Group's (a subsidiary of Leucadia) CRE platform and was integral in the formation of Jefferies LoanCore, LLC, a broad-based finance company, that originated commercial real estate debt-related products throughout the US and UK. Prior to joining Leucadia and Jefferies, Mr. Green served as a senior executive in the real estate groups of UBS, Eurohypo AG and CIBC World Markets and also held positions at The Blackstone Group and Ernst & Young. Mr. Green earned an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BS degree from Skidmore College.