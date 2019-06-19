Inaugural education delivery partnership agreement signed with Sociedad Italiana de Beneficencia en Buenos Aires

LONDON, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNOMED International is excited to announce a groundbreaking milestone in the organization’s approach to SNOMED CT education delivery. This past May, SNOMED International signed an agreement with Sociedad Italiana de Beneficencia en Buenos Aires, commonly referred to as Hospital Italiano, to deliver SNOMED CT education on its behalf in Spanish within select Latin America countries.



Hospital Italiano has been engaged by SNOMED International to deliver mutually agreed upon SNOMED CT educational content to participants. As part of this agreement, Hospital Italiano will serve as an extension of the SNOMED International Education Program within Latin America and be empowered to issue course completion certificates and certifications as applicable.

Prior to the signing of this agreement, Hospital Italiano has provided terminology services to several healthcare organizations in Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay using SNOMED CT as the foundation to build an interface terminology. Services have also included provision of a thesaurus tailored to the local needs of professionals interacting with the EHR, SNOMED CT cross maps to related classifications and standards as well as creation of various refsets according to the needs of an organization.

SNOMED International began delivery of education programming to support understanding, use and implementation of SNOMED CT in 2015. Since that time, and with demonstrated growth of the organization’s Member base and affiliates, SNOMED International has been exploring ways to broaden its ability to educate audiences interested in clinical terminology.

“Given the international nature of our organization and diverse Member make-up, we have been exploring different ways in which to share SNOMED CT’s education program with a wider audience, and where possible, in the first language of their choosing,” stated SNOMED International CEO, Don Sweete. Sweete went on to say, “As a Member focused organization, I hope that this is the first of many agreements of this nature.”

Dr Daniel Luna, CIO at Hospital Italiano de Buenos Aires says, “We have trusted in SNOMED CT as a reference terminology since the beginning of the development of our health information system, and work in the dissemination of the standard. Now, that we have SNOMED CT in our country and in the region, it is a great honor to be part of this education alliance, working together to further spread the benefits of this terminology."

This arrangement is in effect as of 19th May 2019. For more information on how to access SNOMED CT education, visit https://www.snomed.org/snomed-ct/education .

Contact info@snomed.org with any additional inquiries.

