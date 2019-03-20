inCruises champions collaboration and efficiency with its latest mobile product updates

The latest innovation from industry leader inCruises International delivers a range of improvements to simplify collaboration, and sales efficiency

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inCruises International, the world’s largest cruise membership club, announced it has launched a mobile application that allows customers to book cruise vacations in destinations all over the world.



inCruises latest mobile release builds on its ongoing commitment to deliver simple, easy to use, innovative tools, enabling Independent Partners to strengthen existing customer relationships and create new ones.

inCruises Chief Technology Officer Kenneth Hernandez stated: “Our app has over 5000 different cruise vacation destination packages each year available for booking. And we have improved our interface and tools for Partners while adding push notifications to our Android and iOS apps now available for download.”

“Through the innovative inCruises business model, we are able to encourage entrepreneurship and provide alternate revenue generating opportunities for people in need of extra money. For others, it could lead to a new career in the travel industry,” stated President and Chief Operations Officer, Frank J. Codina in a recent interview during the World Mobile Congress in Barcelona.

inCruises mobile apps, available in both Android and iPhone will also provide leadership development training and mentorship for members and Independent Representatives.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Hutchison said: “When it comes to business success, understanding customers is key. At inCruises, we’ve always focused on helping our customers to make cruise vacations travel affordable. We have also helped our Independent Partners develop better business relationships. To build those relationships and stay relevant in the eyes of their customers, businesses need to pay close attention to what their customers’ behavior is telling them.”

“The latest inCruises mobile release gives our customers and Independent Partners access to higher quality information and improved collaboration facilities. By listening to our Partners and continuing to develop our Membership product in line with their needs, we’re able to help them improve our product and service for their customers, so they can build lasting relationships and stay relevant in the highly competitive travel marketplace.”

About inCruises International

Since launching its flagship membership in 2015, inCruises International has grown to become the premier cruise membership club with Members and Partners in over 178 countries all over the world. Today, with more than 150,000+ Members and over 40,000+ Partners, inCruises is making a measurable difference in the lives of its Members and is committed to ethically providing a business ownership opportunity to its growing Partner team. Through an unwavering commitment to excellence, inCruises is attracting a new global market of mostly first-time passengers on amazing cruise vacations. Members enjoy access to 5000+ of the most desirable cruise travel destinations and ocean ports around the world. Those who are interested in building an independent business, can also become Independent Representatives and sell Cruise vacation memberships to similar cruise travel enthusiasts. The company is also committed to positive global corporate citizenship by supporting the Ocean Cleanup Project and the Make-a-Wish Foundation.