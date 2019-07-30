inCruises International Breaks New Ground by Partnering with NetCents Technology Market Leader Cryptocurrency Processor

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inCruises International, the world’s largest cruise membership club, has entered into a merchant agreement with NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC/ Frankfurt: 26N / OTCQB: NTTCF). Expanding into cryptocurrency processing is a natural progression of the company’s growth strategy around the globe.



“Through this integration, NetCents will be the underlying technology providing our hundreds of thousands and growing Club Members from around the world the ability to pay their monthly memberships dues. Working with the NetCents Technology will allow our Customers to book and pay for cruise travel bookings using cryptocurrency,” said inCruises Payment Director Anthony Varvaro.

“Along with giving inCruises the best platform for accepting cryptocurrency payments, providing their team a new source of revenue, we also built it with safety and security in mind,” stated Clayton Moore, Founder and CEO of NetCents Technology.

“We have built-in full Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) verification, Zero Blockchain Confirmation and Risk Analysis. Our Instant Settlements program guarantees that when inCruises has a $100 transaction, for example, we guarantee that they receive the $100 less a small transaction fee, eliminating the volatility of cryptocurrency. These advantages allow inCruises to accept cryptocurrency without sacrificing any safety or security of traditional payment methods,” said CEO Clayton Moore.

“With a rapidly growing membership base around the globe, we are always looking for new and cost-effective ways to enable our Members to pay for their monthly memberships and book their cruise vacations,” stated Michael Hutchison, Founder and CEO at inCruises. “With the integration of the NetCents cryptocurrency merchant gateway, we are making progress on our goal to offer affordable, profitable and amazing cruise vacations for one million families. It’s exciting that cryptocurrency will help us continue to shape our company’s future and growth in the coming years,” said CEO Michael Hutchison.

Since 2015, inCruises International has become the premier Cruise Membership Club with Members and Partners in 178 countries. inCruises makes a difference in Members’ lives and is committed to ethically providing a business ownership opportunity to its Partner team.

