inCruises International Expands to Argentina and Peru

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2016, inCruises International, the world’s largest cruise membership club, embarked on unprecedented global expansion, a move designed to provide more people around the world with the opportunity to travel affordably and profitably.

This month, two new countries in Latin America have been added to the company’s portfolio: Argentina and Peru.

The announcement means that people in Argentina and Peru with entrepreneurial ambitions can join Independent Representatives across the globe who earn income by selling inCruises exclusive Cruise Membership Club.

“We’re honored to welcome two new countries in Latin America to the inCruises family,” CEO of inCruises International Michael Hutchison said. “One of the greatest assets of our company is to give people and families a dependable vehicle to realize their potential and to celebrate their accomplishments while seeing the world. We’re grateful that the culture, focus, and passion of people in Argentina and Peru align with the values of our company.”

CEO Michael Hutchison went on to say. “I was grateful to personally meet our team including Mr. Agustin Bermejo, Mr. Marcos Heredia, Mr. Adrian Prieto, Ms. Sara Cisneres and Mr. Ray Apaza. Our partnership with our Independent Representatives is the key for our continuing success globally and we are lucky to be surrounded with such nice and hard-working Partners. I was also excited to visit Buenos Aires and Lima for the first time. I can’t wait to go back in April.”

“Adding Argentina and Peru is expected to bolster the region’s economy through business opportunities and increased cruise tourism. Plus, the Galapagos Islands off of Ecuador and trek to Machu Picchu in Peru are a must-see for outdoor lovers. And finally, a Round-the-Horn cruise takes passengers from Brazil south to the tip of Argentina before exploring the fjords of Chile.” said VP of Communications Abel Prieto.

For more information about inCruises, visit:

www.incruises.com

LinkedIn

Twitter

About inCruises International

Since launching its flagship membership in 2015, inCruises International has grown to become the premier cruise membership club with Members and Partners in over 178 countries all over the world. Today, with more than 130,000+ Members and over 40,000+ Partners, inCruises is making a measurable difference in the lives of its Members and is committed to ethically providing a business ownership opportunity to its growing Partner team. Through an unwavering commitment to excellence, inCruises is attracting a new global market of mostly first-time passengers on amazing cruise vacations. Members enjoy access to 5000+ of the most desirable cruise travel destinations and ocean ports around the world. Those who are interested in building an independent business, can also become Independent Representatives and sell Cruise vacation memberships to similar cruise travel enthusiasts. The company is also committed to positive global corporate citizenship by supporting the Ocean Cleanup Project and the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

To share in the experience, please visit our Business and Membership opportunity at https://www.incruises.com