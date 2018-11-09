inCruises International Names Bruce Murdock as General Counsel

MIAMI, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inCruises International, the world’s largest cruise membership club, today announced Bruce Murdock as its General Counsel. Murdock is responsible for overseeing inCruises legal, regulatory, and governance responsibilities, which include organizational policies, partnership agreements, and contracts. Bruce will report to President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Hutchison.



"I am thrilled to welcome Bruce to inCruises at a moment of incredible momentum for our vision, mission, and for inCruise’s Partners and Members everywhere," said Hutchison.

“Bruce is a leader with outstanding judgment and tremendous business acumen. Bruce is a terrific addition to inCruises as we continue to accelerate our leadership position as a global brand with a rich heritage in business ownership, vacation travel, long-standing values, and the responsibility to use our global reach for good.”

Bruce comes to inCruises with more than seventeen years of experience as Assistant General Counsel for a leading Direct Sales organization.Bruce was responsible for legal affairs of company operations in over 37 countries in Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

“I am honored to join inCruises to help create a positive impact on people’s lives,” said Murdock. “At a time when trusted business opportunities with genuine consumer demand are difficult to find, inCruises is a guiding force for consumers in the marketplace. I look forward to using my skills and experience to help advance inCruises’s vision and mission around the world.”

Murdock earned a bachelor’s degree, a law degree and a Masters in Business Administration from Brigham Young University. He is proficient in Mandarin Chinese, Thai, and Laotian languages.

For more information about inCruises, visit:



incruises.com

LinkedIn

Inc.com

About inCruises International

Since 2015, inCruises International has grown to become the premier cruise membership club with Members and Partners in over 178 countries all over the world. inCruises is making a measurable difference in the lives of more than 100,000+ Members and over 30,000+ Partners. inCruises is committed to ethically providing a business ownership opportunity to its growing Partner team. Through an unwavering commitment to excellence, inCruises is attracting a new global market of mostly first-time passengers on amazing cruise vacations. The company is also committed to positive global corporate citizenship by supporting the Ocean Cleanup Project and the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

To share in the experience, please visit https://www.incruises.com



