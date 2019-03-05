inCruises International partners with SafetyPay to offer alternative payment options and grow its business internationally

Customers and Partners can now pay cash, without the need for a credit card, with on-time confirmation

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To provide alternative payment options to its customers and Partners, inCruises International, the world’s largest cruise membership club, has just entered into a partnership with SafetyPay, a secure cash payment platform. Through direct bank payments and cash payments, inCruises expects to further increase its revenues in many countries globally. SafetyPay provides payment services in many countries in Latin America, North America and Europe.



“We chose SafetyPay for several reasons including providing alternative payment solutions that offer a better experience to our customers and Partners. With SafetyPay, our global customer base receives more flexibility and the most convenient payment methods and locations. In addition, we will serve a new customer niche that wants to travel affordably and profitably,” says Michael Hutchison, inCruises International Chief Executive Officer.

“To use an example, the direct sales market in Brazil alone experienced billings of R$ 20.9 billion in the first half of 2018, according to the Brazilian Association of Direct Selling Companies (ABEVD), maintaining itself as an important means for generating or complementing income, and inCruises International wants to encourage more people to travel affordably, not just in Brazil, but in all Latin America, where banked population represents less than 40%. Working together, we will contribute to this process,” reinforces Ale Calatayud, Chief Commercial Officer of SafetyPay.