Indosat Ooredoo and Synchronoss partner for unified customer engagement and new digital economy ecosystem

Indosat Ooredoo will roll out the Synchronoss Digital Experience Platform to support its new digital ecosystem service model for consumer and enterprise customers

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, today announced that Indosat Ooredoo (IDX:ISAT), a leading telecoms service provider in Indonesia, has chosen the Synchronoss Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to deliver a unified, interconnected user experience for customers across all of its engagement channels. The Synchronoss platform will also support Indosat Ooredoo's "future digital economy ecosystem" project, a nationwide initiative to encourage collaboration and develop new ideas, products and use cases involving IoT technology to help drive economic growth.Synchronoss DXP allows operators, service providers and other companies to design and roll out a unified, interactive customer experience across mobile apps, call centers, in-store point-of-sale interactions and online. Indosat will use the Synchronoss platform across all of its business units, for both consumer and enterprise customers, to improve its operational agility and support new digital services and features, plus third-party partner offerings."The telecom services market in Indonesia is highly competitive. For an organization of our size, scale and reach, we must go beyond providing basic connectivity to pursue ongoing growth and long-term success," said Arief Musta'in, Director & Chief Innovation & Regulatory Office at Indosat Ooredoo Indonesia. "We're transforming our business operations and pursuing a new approach in which digital services, including those will be created via our future digital economy ecosystem initiative. The Synchronoss platform is a significant part of this process. By having new service model, effortless and intuitive technology platform with the agile process, we will be able to roll out new services more quickly, do adoption of new experience, and we will get closer to our customers as we interact with them more effectively across multiple channels according to their preferences and circumstances."Indosat Ooredoo chose Synchronoss DXP because of its scalability, flexibility and wide-ranging built-in functionality, which includes the following features:Effortless integration with legacy customer relationship management and complex back-end systems,Easy-to-use, intuitive drag-and-drop dashboard that allows staff without developer or coding experience to easily create, configure and launch end-to-end digital customer journeys across multiple engagement channels,Ability to quickly develop, connect and integrate new digital services with minimal cost and disruption,In-depth data mapping and analytics capabilities that aggregate and analyze customer data to create cross-selling opportunities through customized offers, andCapacity to personalize customer care in real time based on individual preferences."Operators worldwide are transforming their business models and pursuing new digital features and services, in order to tackle the competitive threat from OTTs and other service providers," said Glenn Lurie, President and CEO, Synchronoss."An essential part of this transformation trend is for operators to radically rethink their approach to customer engagement. By recognising and responding to customers more quickly and intuitively, operators can add value, retain subscribers for longer and open up new opportunities to cross-sell revenue-generating services as well," he said.Lurie added, "This agreement with Indosat Ooredoo demonstrates our continuing success in winning new operator customers and expanding our footprint into important international growth markets like Indonesia. Synchronoss looks forward to working with Indosat Ooredoo to help bring its new digital capabilities to market, and improve its customer engagement."To learn more about the Synchronoss Digital Experience Platform (DXP) and its capabilities, please visit: https://synchronoss.com/products/digital/dxp/.About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Synchronoss (NASDAQ: SNCR) transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products and platforms supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss' secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships and talented people change the way TMT customers grow their businesses. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com.