Informa Pharma Intelligence Announces COVID-19 24-Hour Webinar Series

Free Access to Key Leaders and Experts Across Biopharma, MedTech and Healthcare, Discussing the Impacts and Lessons Learned from COVID-19

LONDON, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Pharma Intelligence , today announces an upcoming free 24-hour interactive webinar series entitled COVID-19 24-hour Web Event: Lessons Learned and a Path Forward. The event will cover the latest insights and learnings on COVID-19 from across the global pharma and biomedtech industries, starting at 9:00 am BST on July 21st, 2020.



During the 24-hour event, attendees can expect interactive sessions providing access to key opinion leaders, and local subject matter experts across Biopharma, MedTech and Healthcare, who will discuss the impacts of COVID-19 and what lessons can be learned from the pandemic. Sessions will come in several formats, such as fireside chats, roundtable and panel discussions, demonstrations and more, with select sessions streaming live through Facebook, Twitter and WeChat.

Key topics that will be covered during the event include the evolution of biopharma R&D and healthcare delivery through COVID-19, deep dives into the current status and next steps for vaccines, pricing COVID-19 drugs, the response and impact within East Asia, and views from the frontlines/healthcare professionals. Additionally, insights from experts within Europe, the Americas and Asia will be incorporated throughout the event.

A snapshot of sessions and speakers include:



Development at the Speed of Light: Pharma’s Search for a COVID-19 Vaccine ; Duncan Emerton, Director, Custom Intelligence & Analytics; Michael Haydock, Senior Director, Datamonitor Healthcare

Supported using data from Informa Pharma Intelligence’s clinical, regulatory and commercial datasets, this webinar will discuss pharma’s ‘speed of light’ search for a COVID-19/SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, highlighting runners & riders, technologies being investigated, clinical development and commercial challenges.





; Duncan Emerton, Director, Custom Intelligence & Analytics; Michael Haydock, Senior Director, Datamonitor Healthcare Supported using data from Informa Pharma Intelligence’s clinical, regulatory and commercial datasets, this webinar will discuss pharma’s ‘speed of light’ search for a COVID-19/SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, highlighting runners & riders, technologies being investigated, clinical development and commercial challenges. How to Work With The US FDA When You Can’t Meet With Them ; Derrick Gingery, Senior Writer, Pink Sheet

Even as states and countries move through various stages of reopening, in-person office works seems like it will be among the last activities to resume, and that leaves sponsors needing to meet with the US FDA virtually. We’ve all adapted to teleconferencing over the past few months, but holding one with the regulator who holds the fate of your product in its hands has special challenges. Our panel of experts will help you decide the best way to approach those meetings, whether you are trying to set up a pre-IND call or are faced with the virtual advisory committee.





; Derrick Gingery, Senior Writer, Pink Sheet Even as states and countries move through various stages of reopening, in-person office works seems like it will be among the last activities to resume, and that leaves sponsors needing to meet with the US FDA virtually. We’ve all adapted to teleconferencing over the past few months, but holding one with the regulator who holds the fate of your product in its hands has special challenges. Our panel of experts will help you decide the best way to approach those meetings, whether you are trying to set up a pre-IND call or are faced with the virtual advisory committee. Pricing of COVID-19 Drugs and Therapeutics ; Astrid Kurniawan, Senior Market Access Analyst, Datamonitor Healthcare; Cathy Kelly, Senior Editor, Pink Sheet

Fireside chat with drug pricing experts discussing ethical and market considerations for pricing COVID-19 drugs, including factors pharma should be considering and how we can balance access and affordability with commercial viability.





; Astrid Kurniawan, Senior Market Access Analyst, Datamonitor Healthcare; Cathy Kelly, Senior Editor, Pink Sheet Fireside chat with drug pricing experts discussing ethical and market considerations for pricing COVID-19 drugs, including factors pharma should be considering and how we can balance access and affordability with commercial viability. How Much Data Is Enough to Approve A COVID-19 Vaccine?; Sarah Karlin-Smith, Senior Writer, Pink Sheet

Two academics will take different sides of the issue and discuss whether a quick vaccine approval could risk FDA’s credibility, drive vaccine skepticism – or burnish industry’s reputation with a scientific miracle.

“The biopharma industry has been working double time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to not only understand this disease and how it spreads, but also how we can best combat and treat it – all of which is resulting in vast amounts of information for the industry to distill, while adjusting to the world’s new normal,” said Informa Pharma Intelligence’s incoming President and CEO, Ramsey Hashem. “This webinar event is meant to act as a true resource in compiling top industry insights on not only what’s happening today, but also the lessons our industry has learned over the past few months. The biopharma industry has adapted to a global outbreak, but has continued to push forward and innovate, consistently bringing new drugs and devices to patients internationally. From business impacts to R&D developments to health care professionals on the frontlines – this webinar event will truly provide a global perspective on what we’ve learned and where we must go moving forward.”

Registration to access for the event, along with the full schedule, can be found here .

About Informa Pharma Intelligence

Informa Pharma Intelligence powers a full suite of analysis products—Datamonitor Healthcare™, Sitetrove™, Trialtrove™, Pharmaprojects™, Medtrack™, Biomedtracker™, Scrip™, Pink Sheet™ and In Vivo™ – to deliver the data needed by the pharmaceutical and biomedical industry to make decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

With more than 500 analysts keeping their fingers on the pulse of the industry, no key disease, clinical trial, drug approval or R&D project isn’t covered through the breadth and depth of data available to customers. For more information visit pharmaintelligence.informa.com .