Informa Pharma Intelligence Launches New Pulse Report: Clinical Trials & the COVID-19 Vaccine

Findings Uncover More than 1 in 3 Americans Don’t Trust How Quickly COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trials Are Moving

LONDON, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Pharma Intelligence, the global business intelligence provider for the biopharma industry, today released its “Pulse Report: Clinical Trials & the COVID-19 Vaccine” study which uncovered American sentiment and confidence around COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. According to the data, more than 1 in 3 (35%) Americans don’t trust how quickly the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials are moving, and more than 1 in 5 (23%) don’t think pharmaceutical companies have consumers’ best interests at mind during COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.



The study conducted with third-party research firm YouGov, found that while Americans are wary of the current vaccine development process, they are paying attention to it with 22% saying they regularly look for updates on COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. As such, developers must prioritize further education and transparency around the process. Right now, 1 in 5 Americans agree that both pharmaceutical companies and the government are NOT communicating enough about COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials (20% and 21% respectively).

To quell these growing concerns and get Americans on board with a vaccine, data highlighted that developers should look to fill information gaps. Many Americans say they’re more likely to take the COVID-19 vaccine if they:

Had more information on clinical trials: more than 1 in 4 (28%)

more than 1 in 4 (28%) Knew the demographic breakdowns of clinical trials were diverse: almost 1 in 6 (15%)

almost 1 in 6 (15%) Could directly ask questions about clinical trials to vaccine developers: more than 1 in 10 (12%)

more than 1 in 10 (12%) Knew someone who had participated in a clinical trial: more than 1 in 10 (11%)

“There’s a clear demand for unbiased information from the American public when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials,” said Duncan Emerton, PhD, Director, Custom Intelligence & Analytics, Pharma Intelligence. “As we try to make it through this global pandemic together, there is a critical need for transparency from those racing to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. With a large portion of Americans already voicing their apprehension around taking a vaccine upon approval, education will be a key component in changing their attitude. A vaccine can only work if people are willing to be vaccinated. If the public doesn’t trust it, all of the industry’s efforts will have been for nothing.”

As the vaccine approval race heats up, developers leading the pack should be at the forefront of this knowledge sharing push. Data found that 57% of Americans have heard of at least one COVID-19 vaccine developer within Phase 3 clinical trials but some are more recognized than others. Among those with a COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 3 clinical trials:

38% of Americans have heard of AstraZeneca & University of Oxford

25% of Americans have heard of Moderna & National Institute of Health

20% of Americans have heard of BioNTech & Pfizer & Fosun Pharma

18% of Americans have heard of Wuhan Institute of Biological Products

The full report will be available at www.pharmaintelligence.informa.com.

Research Methodology

Informa Pharma Intelligence commissioned YouGov PLC – a third party, professional research and consulting organization – to poll the views of 1,346 adults who agreed to take part. Fieldwork was undertaken between 3rd - 4th September 2020. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

About Informa Pharma Intelligence

Informa Pharma Intelligence powers a full suite of analysis products—Datamonitor Healthcare™, Sitetrove™, Trialtrove™, Pharmaprojects™, Medtrack™, Biomedtracker™, Scrip™, Pink Sheet™ and In Vivo™ – to deliver the data needed by the pharmaceutical and biomedical industry to make decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

With more than 500 analysts keeping their fingers on the pulse of the industry, no key disease, clinical trial, drug approval or R&D project isn’t covered through the breadth and depth of data available to customers. For more information visit pharmaintelligence.informa.com.

