Informa Pharma Intelligence Partners with ICON to Launch an Integrated Predictive Analytic Solution for Clinical Trial Feasibility

The companies will combine their extensive expertise and data sets to enhance Citeline Study Feasibility and help clinical trial teams accelerate the time to first and last patient in

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Pharma Intelligence , the global business intelligence provider for the biopharma industry, today announced its partnership with ICON plc , one of the world’s leading contract research organizations (CROs), to elevate its cutting-edge, predictive analytic solution for clinical trial feasibility planning — Citeline Study Feasibility

Informa Pharma Intelligence will combine its best-in-class clinical trial and real-world data sets with ICON’s rich clinical trial activation, cycle time, performance, and quality data to train Citeline Study Feasibility’s predictive machine learning algorithms. Informa Pharma Intelligence’s product development and data science experts will also build additional capabilities into the Citeline Study Feasibility user interface based on ICON’s trusted guidance as a world leading CRO. Combining ICON and Informa Pharma Intelligence’s complementary data sets and expertise will hone the platform’s feasibility predictions, improve feasibility analysis workflows, help to accelerate clinical trial timelines, and further reduce non- and low-enrolling sites.

“A strong foundation of credible data is essential to refining any machine learning model. Informa Pharma Intelligence has decades of experience curating and enriching the industry’s most comprehensive, granular, and accurate data sets,” said Nicky Marlin, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Informa Pharma Intelligence. “We are honored that ICON recognized the potential in our strong data foundation, product development capabilities, and data science expertise. This partnership is an exciting step forward in our mission to provide the biopharma industry with one of the best analytic solutions for clinical trial feasibility.”

The predictions and capabilities in Citeline Study Feasibility will help reduce cost and manual effort in the clinical trial planning process, so feasibility teams across the industry can quickly see the impact of specific trial elements on predicted enrollment timelines and optimize projected enrollment of patients accordingly. Feasibility predictions can also be made for new trial designs that may not have a perfect match in historical data. This way, platform users can explore innovative and experimental trial designs and locations without the risk of wasting resources or investing in non-performing sites.

“An optimal study feasibility process is one of the cornerstones of successful clinical drug delivery,” said Tom O’Leary, Chief Information Officer at ICON. “Informa’s access to industry data and their data science expertise, make it an ideal partner for ICON to work with to continue providing cutting edge, innovative and best in class data driven solutions to our customers, enabling ICON to continue to lead the way in clinical drug development.”

For more information on Citeline Study Feasibility, visit Informa Pharma Intelligence or contact pharma@informa.com.

About Informa Pharma Intelligence

Informa Pharma Intelligence powers a full suite of analysis products – Datamonitor Healthcare™, Sitetrove™, Trialtrove™, Pharmaprojects™, Biomedtracker™, Scrip™, Pink Sheet™ and In Vivo™ – to deliver the data needed by the pharmaceutical and biomedical industry to make decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

With more than 400 analysts keeping their fingers on the pulse of the industry, no key disease, clinical trial, drug approval or R&D project isn’t covered through the breadth and depth of data available to customers. For more information, visit pharmaintelligence.informa.com.

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation. From molecule to medicine, we advance clinical research providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. We develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON operates from 150 locations in 47 countries and has approximately 38,000 employees as of July 1, 2021. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com and www.iconplc.com/pra.

