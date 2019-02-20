Infovista Expands 5G Network Testing and Planning Capabilities

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infovista, the leader in modern network performance, today announced new versions of its TEMS Investigation and Planet solutions. With this announcement, Infovista is the only vendor offering the complete 5G portfolio comprising full network planning and testing in a single, integrated platform. Infovista is now uniquely positioned to help mobile network operators roll out 5G NR networks by including the ability to provide integrated Geodata, 5G Planning and Network Testing capabilities.



With the new release of TEMS Investigation, Infovista introduces support for 5G smartphones based on the Qualcomm X50 chipset. With initial support of Qualcomm based devices and plans for agnostic device support, customers will be able to choose between different test devices and scanners to support 5G NR network testing. This allows early adopters of 5G NR to gain insight into the performance of different smartphones and their interaction with real 5G NR networks ensuring QoE for subscribers. Infovista is now delivering this solution to a number of 5G NR Mobile Operators and to several global infrastructure suppliers.

Infovista also announced a new version of its RF planning tool, Planet. Planet now provides customers with new, unprecedented levels of accuracy and performance including, enhanced 3D capabilities, and its ability to use big data to predict data traffic. Infovista has also improved accuracy by producing high-definition GeoData and 5G antenna patterns.

Infovista embraces AI and machine-learning, having already designed a new method of predicting Voice Quality, and a method to predict how the performance of the network nodes will affect future customer experience.

“‘Knowing your network’ is about intelligent and efficient performance measurement, monitoring and control to provide the best Quality of Experience. As a service provider or enterprise struggling to provide uninterrupted network services and application performance, one must avoid having the end users act as quality indicators,” said Adrian Jakobsson, SVP RAN portfolio, Infovista. “By providing the tools to develop and test accurate 5G propagation models, we plan to help our customers deliver the highest quality and most efficient 5G network deployments in their respective markets.”

Quick Facts on Infovista enhancements to TEMS and Planet solutions:

Complete visibility of subscriber experience and network performance across the entire 5G life cycle

Support for the full range of new 5G technologies and architectures such as millimeter wave, beam forming, beam tracking, massive MIMO and network slicing

Deploy and manage 5G networks faster and more efficiently using innovative technology, such as automation, machine learning and predictive analytics

Get your 5G deployment right the first time by leveraging Infovista’s industry-leading experience with 5G trials and deployments across the globe

About Infovista

Infovista, the leader in modern network performance, provides complete visibility and unprecedented control over modern networks and their applications. Infovista delivers brilliant user experiences and maximum value for networks and applications. At the core of its approach are data and analytics, to give service providers and enterprises real-time insights to make critical business decisions. Infovista offers a comprehensive line of solutions from the radio network to enterprise to device throughout the lifecycle of a network. No other solutions provider has this totality of vision. More than 1,500 enterprises and service providers around the world—including 250 of the world’s top mobile network operators—rely on Infovista. Know Your Network with Infovista.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2af3999-e941-4c0e-b5ac-c21d808c1024.