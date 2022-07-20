INGOT Obtains FSA License and Opens New Office in Seychelles

PLAISANCE, Republic of Seychelles, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- INGOT Global Ltd. (“INGOT”) today announces the recent obtainment of a Seychelles Financial Service Authority (FSA) license and the opening of its first physical office in the island country. The Seychelles office will strengthen INGOT’s worldwide presence while presenting premium trading services to investors from all walks of life.



The FSA license protects investors’ rights by ensuring the fair implementation of all regulations and compliance requirements of companies within Seychelles’ non-bank financial services sector. INGOT continuously strives to raise investor awareness by offering vital tips on smart trading and risk management, aligning with its mission to provide traders with a safe investing environment for achieving financial goals free from scams and fraud.

“What sets trusted brokers apart from unscrupulous ones,” says INGOT Founder Iman Mutlaq, “is having a legitimate financial license. And at INGOT, our main objective is to provide clients with an exceptional trading experience built on trust and marked by innovation, where clients can rest assured that they are trading with a reliable brokerage firm. For this reason, we are adamant about obtaining licenses from the best regulatory bodies out there, such as the FSA Seychelles, which is known for its strict restrictions designed to protect investors.”

“We are very excited to have reached this milestone,” says INGOT Director Hossam Abdelaziz, “opening a new chapter for INGOT characterized by broad growth and rapid development. Attaining this license brings us closer to realizing our vision of expanding into all regions around the world and having a robust global presence that allows us to serve clients from various countries.”

About INGOT Global Ltd.

INGOT Global Ltd. is a regulated online brokerage firm serving as middlemen between traders and global financial markets, facilitating access to premium investment opportunities. This covers varied financial instruments, including commodities, stocks, indices, ETFs and currencies. INGOT Global presents investors a unique trading experience through its competitive trading services and conditions.

Contact:

INGOT Global Ltd.

Dekk Complex, Unit 3, 2nd Floor

Plaisance, Mahe, Seychelles

+2484345580

www.ingotbrokers.com