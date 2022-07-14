Washington, DC |

Treliant, an essential, global consulting partner to the financial industry, has named international bank executive, Frank Morisano to the newly formed position of Senior Managing Director, Credit Solutions.

This position was created to address significant increases in demand and to bring additional executive focus to Treliant’s credit solutions group, which delivers practitioner-based credit offerings to financial industry clients across the full credit lifecycle – from developing credit programs, undertaking periodic loan review, to enhancing portfolio management, and addressing problem loans.

In addition to expanding and enhancing the firm’s Credit Solutions business unit, Frank will also be a member of the executive leadership team, contributing to the overall strategy and operational direction of the company.

“Frank Morisano brings over 30 years of relevant experience in financial services and consulting. He is internationally recognized for helping banks meet demanding regulatory requirements without losing momentum toward their ambitious business objectives,” said Treliant CEO David Samuels. “This is Treliant’s sweet spot, and I am thrilled to welcome Frank to the leadership team, where I am confident that his contributions will help us to expand our solution set and sustain our hyper growth.”

Frank joins Treliant from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the world’s largest bank, where he was Chief Risk Officer with responsibility for the Americas risk profile, strategic planning, governance, and other areas of risk management and operational resilience. He also implemented a compliant cybersecurity framework and procedures as Chief Information Security Officer.

Prior executive management roles include the leadership of revenue-generating businesses at PwC, GMAC, JPMorgan Chase, and Bank of America. At PwC, he also gained deep practical, profitable consulting experience in multiple countries where he established and led successful financial services practices.

“I’m excited to join the Treliant organization and to have an opportunity to work with a team of professionals who are so grounded in the business, regulatory, and technology foundations of our industry,” said Frank Morisano. “I believe that my background and experience, combined with Treliant’s current credit solutions, will enable us to expand the business with data-driven and technology enabled solutions, that drive significant cost savings and transform the way they operate.”

Treliant is a global consulting firm serving banks, mortgage originators and servicers, FinTechs, and other companies providing financial services. We are led by practitioners from the industry and the regulatory community who bring deep domain knowledge to help our clients drive business change and address the most pressing compliance, regulatory, and operational challenges.

We provide data-driven, technology-enabled advisory, implementation, and staffing solutions to the regulatory compliance, risk, financial crimes, and capital markets functions of our clients.

Founded in 2005, Treliant is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in New York, London, Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Lódz, Poland.

