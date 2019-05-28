Investex Bank Now Offers Trading for Customers

Investex Bank customers can now enjoy trading directly with their bank accounts.

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investex, a provider of banking and trading services since 2012, today announced that its customers can now get access to the international financial markets directly with their bank accounts. The bank offers different financial assets for trading: Forex Pairs, Spot Metals, and Cryptocurrencies, with the leverage up to 1:500.



The company also announced new Investex.com website localizations – it’s now available in Chinese and Japanese as well as English, Arabic, and Malay. The Support team has also grown with new employees, speaking these languages, and potentially attracting new customers within the respective markets.

This move is the first of many upcoming initiatives for Investex, including a new Partner program and remote onboarding procedure. Investex also plans to expand the range of financial instruments available for individual traders and investors to include stocks, CFD, bonds, options, and futures.

Investex allows to trade various currencies from one account and enjoy spreads from 0,5 pips. Entry deposit is $500. Service uses automated withdrawals system which means traders can access their funds and get information about their transactions in real time.

Investex Bank, previously known as B2B Bank, is a privately held international bank, registered and operating in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since 2012. The Bank is regulated by SVGFSA and operates strictly according to the STP trading model. It’s focusing on the Asian markets and provides private bank accounts for traders and investors from around the world with direct access to global financial markets. Now Investex is available in 5 languages – English, Arabic, Malay, Chinese, and Japanese, with the support team working 24/5.

