Invivoscribe Submits LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 Mutation Assay both in the US and Japan to Support Daiichi Sankyo Submissions for Quizartinib

In support of an ongoing partnership with Daiichi Sankyo, Invivoscribe is pleased to announce submissions of the LeukoStrat ® CDx FLT3 Mutation Assay to both the US FDA and the Japan PMDA (Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency) as the companion diagnostic for quizartinib, which follows Daiichi Sankyo's respective FDA and PMDA applications for quizartinib in the US and in Japan.



Invivoscribe developed the LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 Mutation Assay in partnership with Daiichi Sankyo as the companion diagnostic that bridges to the global phase 3 QuANTUM-R clinical trial (Europe, United States, Asia excluding Japan) in patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3 ITD AML. Together, the QuANTUM-R clinical trial and open-label phase 2 study of quizartinib (Japan) support the Daiichi Sankyo New Drug Application (NDA) to Japan’s MHLW/PMDA and the FDA in the US for use of quizartinib for treatment of adult patients with relapsed/ refractory FLT3 ITD acute myeloid leukemia (AML) .

Timing of this submission reflects the efficiencies of Invivoscribe’s Streamlined CDx ™ program, which integrates a range of CDx activities including development, clinical trials support with rapid patient screening for enrollment, regulatory support and, importantly, commercialization. In addition, they complement Invivoscribe’s prior regulatory approvals of this LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 Mutation Assay as an AML companion diagnostic in support of midostaurin for Novartis (United States and Europe), and gilteritinib fumarate for Astellas (Japan). Astellas and Invivoscribe have also submitted applications for the drug and device to the CDER and CDRH, respectively, in the United States.

This milestone also establishes the LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 Mutation Assay as the international gold standard for comprehensive FLT3 assessment for critically ill acute myeloid leukemia patients as this CDx identifies even the largest ITD mutations, is available worldwide, and generates standardized signal ratios for both ITD and TKD mutations. These criteria are already resulting in more consistent stratification of patients which will help prescribing doctors identify personalized therapy options for their patients and accelerate new drug and therapy approvals by establishing more homogeneous patient populations for clinical trials.

“These LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 Mutation Assay submissions and continuing Daiichi Sankyo partnership represent significant milestones for our company. We welcome opportunities to partner with global pharmaceutical companies interested in developing and commercializing companion diagnostics, whether their therapies are targeting hematologic diseases or solid tumors,” said Jeffrey Miller, Invivoscribe’s CSO and CEO.

About the Invivoscribe LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 Mutation Assay

The LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 Mutation Assay is a PCR-based, in vitro diagnostic test designed to detect internal tandem duplication (ITD) mutations and tyrosine kinase domain (TKD) mutations D835 and I836 in the FLT3 gene in genomic DNA extracted from mononuclear cells obtained from peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirates of patients diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia. This globally standardized test includes software that interprets data, generates mutant/wildtype signal ratios for ITD and TKD mutations, and predicts response to both gilteritinib fumarate and midostaurin. This extensively validated assay helps standardize the detection of genetic mutations in the FLT3 gene as one of the most important driver mutations in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). In serving as the companion diagnostic to the Daiichi Sankyo sponsored clinical trials, this test reports out FLT3 ITD mutations alone.

The LeukoStrat test is currently available as a test menu service through the Invivoscribe subsidiaries, LabPMM LLC (San Diego, CA, US), LabPMM GmbH (Martinsried, Germany) and LabPMM GK (Kawasaki City, Japan). LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 Mutation Assay kits are currently distributed in Europe. Distribution of kits in Japan, United States, and China are planned.

About Invivoscribe

Invivoscribe is a privately held biotechnology company dedicated to Improving Lives with Precision Diagnostics™. For nearly twenty-five years, Invivoscribe has improved the quality of healthcare worldwide by providing high quality, standardized reagents, tests, and bioinformatics tools to advance the field of precision medicine. Invivoscribe has a successful track record of partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies interested in developing and commercializing companion diagnostics, and provides expertise in both regulatory and laboratory services. Providing distributable kits, as well as clinical trial services through its globally located clinical lab subsidiaries (LabPMM), Invivoscribe is an ideal partner from diagnostic development, through clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and commercialization.

